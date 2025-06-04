Book Publishing LLC Empowers Authors With Transparent, Full-Service Publishing Partnership

GREAT NECK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Book Publishing LLC has announced its unwavering commitment to empowering authors through a transparent, author-first partnership model that transforms manuscripts into professionally published books - from final draft to global distribution.Unlike traditional publishers that claim rights and royalties, or à la carte services that leave authors juggling multiple vendors, Book Publishing LLC offers a comprehensive suite of professional publishing services under one roof. Their mission is simple: to equip authors with high-quality editing, design, distribution, and marketing support - all while ensuring authors retain full ownership of their work and enjoy clear, upfront pricing with no hidden fees."The publishing journey shouldn't be a maze or a battle for control," said the Founder of Book Publishing LLC. "Too many authors get lost between editors, designers, formatters, and distributors - often sacrificing rights or paying exorbitant fees without clarity. We built Book Publishing LLC to be the single, trusted partner every author needs. We handle complex production and distribution professionally, so authors can focus on their craft and connecting with readers - all while keeping their rights and royalties."________________________________________Core Author-Centric Services Include:1.Professional Editing & ProofreadingMeticulous refinement for grammar, clarity, tone, and consistency.2.Custom Cover & Interior DesignVisually compelling designs for both print and digital formats.3.ISBN Assignment & Global DistributionSeamless listing across Amazon, Barnes & Noble, IngramSpark, libraries, and more.4.Strategic Marketing SupportTargeted promotion including Amazon ads, social media campaigns, author website setup, and reader outreach.5.Transparent Packages & PricingFlexible bundles tailored to varying author needs and budgets, with all costs outlined clearly upfront.________________________________________Built for Independent AuthorsBook Publishing LLC is specifically designed for independent authors and professionals seeking a streamlined path to professional publication - without compromising on creative rights or financial fairness. Their author-first model fosters collaboration, education, and informed decision-making throughout the publishing process."We believe authors deserve a partner - not a gatekeeper or just another vendor," added a company spokesperson. "Our success is directly tied to our authors' success. By delivering exceptional service with transparency and respect for ownership, we're building a new kind of publishing relationship."________________________________________About Book Publishing LLCBook Publishing LLC is a full-service publishing company headquartered in Great Neck, New York, offering professional editing, design, distribution, and marketing services. With a focus on author empowerment, transparent pricing, and retained rights, the company provides a trustworthy alternative for navigating the complexities of modern publishing. Book Publishing LLC helps authors publish with confidence - while keeping control of their work.

Book Publishing LLC

Book Publishing LLC

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.