Sandlapper Waste Partners With Splash Omnimedia For Comprehensive Rebrand And New Website Launch

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Sandlapper Waste is proud to announce the successful completion of its rebranding initiative and the launch of a new website , developed in partnership with Splash Omnimedia. The strategic collaboration has resulted in a revitalized visual identity and an enhanced digital platform , offering customers improved access to information and services.

The project encompassed a comprehensive rebrand, with updated design elements that reflect Sandlapper Waste's commitment to professionalism, reliability, and innovation. The new website features intuitive navigation, detailed service information, and a streamlined user experience, helping customers quickly find the waste management solutions they need.

“At Sandlapper Waste, we pride ourselves on being reliable, responsive, and forward-thinking,” said Ryan Mellichamp, Owner of Sandlapper Waste.“Working with Splash Omnimedia has been a seamless experience from start to finish. They understood our vision and helped us elevate our brand in a way that truly represents who we are and where we're going. We're thrilled with the results and excited about what this new look and platform mean for our customers.”

Matt Thompson, Senior Partner at Splash Omnimedia, emphasized the significance of the collaboration:“Sandlapper Waste is a standout company in their field, and it was a privilege to partner with them on such a meaningful project,” said Thompson.“From redefining their brand to building a customer-friendly website, our goal was to support Sandlapper Waste's mission and ensure their customers have a first-class digital experience. This collaboration reflects the impact of strategic branding done right.”

The rebrand and website launch reinforce Sandlapper Waste's dedication to innovation, customer service, and market leadership across Lowcountry South Carolina.

About Splash Omnimedia:

Splash Omnimedia is a full-service marketing and media agency specializing in web design, branding, and strategic marketing solutions. Known for creating impactful and innovative work, Splash Omnimedia partners with businesses to craft strong brand identities and deliver measurable results through digital and traditional media channels.

Contact Information:

Splash Omnimedia

711 E Main Street, Suite J2

Lexington, SC 29072

Matt Thompson

Splash Omnimedia

+ +1 803-785-5656

...

