QPS Celebrates 30Th Anniversary

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- QPS Holdings, LLC (QPS), an award-winning contract research organization (CRO) focused on bioanalytics and clinical trials, is celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2025. Founded by Dr. Benjamin Chien in 1995 to provide high-quality bioanalytical liquid chromatography with tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) contract services, QPS is now recognized as a global leader in contract research. Over the past 30 years, the company has grown from a single office in Delaware, USA to a widely respected, global, full-service CRO with 8 locations spread across the US, EU, Asia, India and Australia, a clinical trial network of over 700 sites and an increased focus on leveraging the power of AI to accelerate clinical trials.

Over the years, QPS has grown from a small molecule bioanalysis shop of three people to a global CRO with more than 1,200 employees.“30 years is a major milestone for QPS and I couldn't be more proud of the hard-working and innovative people who choose to work at QPS. They are the backbone of the company, and I am very grateful for their valuable contributions,” said founder and CEO of QPS, Dr. Benjamin Chien.

“Through QPS, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have access to dedicated, focused scientific expertise across the drug development spectrum. In facilities around the world, QPS has assembled best-in-class instruments, platforms, people and processes required to conduct the studies necessary to support client drug discovery and development programs focused on obesity, type 2 diabetes, oncology, CNS diseases, cell and gene therapy, and more,” said Dr. Chien.

Since its humble beginnings, QPS has expanded its service options, to include pharmacology, DMPK, toxicology, bioanalysis, translational medicine, leukopaks, PBMCs, cell therapy products, clinical trials, central lab services, and a full range of clinical research services.

QPS is known for high-quality data, technical expertise, delivery of promised study timelines, collaborative solutions, and customer-focused strategies. Going forward, QPS plans to continue delivering custom-built research services that accelerate pharmaceutical breakthroughs across the globe.

QPS is a global, full-service, GLP/GCP-compliant contract research organization (CRO) delivering the highest grade of discovery, bioanalysis, preclinical and clinical drug development services. Since 1995, QPS has grown from a small bioanalysis shop into a full-service CRO with 1,200+ employees in the US, Europe, Asia and Australia. Today, QPS offers expanded pharmaceutical contract R&D services with special expertise in pharmacology, DMPK, toxicology, bioanalysis, translational medicine, leukopaks, PBMCs and cell therapy products, clinical trials, and clinical research services.

