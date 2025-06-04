Spinnaker Support Delivers Global Double-Digit Growth Fueled By Enterprise Scrutiny Of Traditional Vendor Relationships...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Spinnaker Support (Spinnaker), the third-party software support leader entrusted by 1,000+ global clients, today announced that the growing market for reliable, trustworthy and strategic global third-party support has fueled double-digit growth across its business. Spinnaker's support for enterprise SAP, Oracle and VMWare deployments is giving the C-suite valuable breathing room, by avoiding costly vendor lock-in, to make digital transformation decisions to their own timescales, while also securely maintaining legacy systems.

Notable recent client wins include BT (Oracle), Telefónica Germany (Oracle/VMware), Madrileña Gas (SAP), Specsavers (Oracle), Bombardier Recreational Products (SAP) and Abercrombie & Fitch (Oracle). Spinnaker's key verticals include manufacturing, utilities, telecommunications, financial services, and banking.

Spinnaker's Oracle support reaches new heights

Spinnaker's Oracle support continues to grow globally. In March 2025, Spinnaker announced it will be providing support for major telco BT Group's on-premise Oracle applications in use across the Group's technology estate. The engagement spans a wide range of critical Oracle applications and sees Spinnaker providing escalated support on key databases and applications within BT Group.

In addition, Spinnaker has also signed Specsavers, Telefónica Germany, and Abercrombie & Fitch for multi-year support contracts.

Alternative option for SAP customers being pushed towards RISE

On the SAP side of its business, Spinnaker provides organizations with an alternative support option as SAP continues to push customers towards RISE.

In February 2025, Spinnaker announced that BRP , a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats, has selected Spinnaker to provide third-party software support across its SAP applications and technologies. The five-year deal with Spinnaker gives BRP dedicated third-party software support to ensure that SAP Applications and Tech with Global Tax & Regulatory Compliance are maintained across the company's operations in 22 countries.

In EMEA, Madrileña Red de Gas, one of Spain's key utility companies, has freed up investment for innovation projects across the organization by outsourcing its entire SAP maintenance support to Spinnaker. With a desire to maintain its current SAP environment but with SAP maintenance costs rising.

The last 12 months has also seen Spinnaker expand its service offering in a number of ways:

Spinnaker launched its VMware support offering after listening to customer concerns following Broadcom's VMware acquisition

In July 2024, Spinnaker launched its VMware support option, in response to market demand for innovative, up-to-date and flexible support offerings. Interest remains high as VMWare customers reject being forced to switch from a perpetual license model to a costly subscription alternative. Advantages of switching to Spinnaker's VMware offering include the avoidance of forced subscription models, maintaining security and compliance requirements.

In less than 12 months, Spinnaker's new VMware division has contracted multiple new customers including Telefónica Germany, Quebec Airport and Specsavers.

Spinnaker Cloud Managed Services launched: empowering organizations to modernize on their own terms

In March 2025, Spinnaker launched Spinnaker Cloud Managed Services - a new offering that allows an organization to actualize its cloud strategy without having to move away from the legacy system(s) their business is built upon. Spinnaker Cloud Managed Services supports Oracle and SAP, environments across both legacy and cloud platforms, delivering a high-touch service with expert management.

Partnerships: Channel vendors embrace Spinnaker's offering

As Oracle, SAP and VMware customers are being pushed to subscription licensing consultancy, software and licensing partner companies are including Spinnaker Third-Party Software Support to enhance their offerings. New partners include Avanade, SoftwareOne, Preo-Soft, 2Data, joining IBM, Prolicense and other global vendors to enable their customers to take control of their digital future.

Security: As security and audit compliance continue to lead to CIO concerns, Spinnaker Shield's holistic approach ensures stability.

As the digital world is increasingly under attack from cyber threats, this is causing companies to close ranks and keep their data on-premise, or at the very least hosted in their home country. This is at odds with the major software vendors driving applications onto their cloud platforms. Spinnaker can keep its customers' data secure and optimized on-site and avoid risky migrations and unknown threats.

Matt Stava, CEO of Spinnaker Support said:“The market for third-party software support is growing fast and so is Spinnaker Support. We have seen global brands make the jump and entrust Spinnaker Support with their on-going software support needs. Our personal, consultative and experienced global experts give enterprises the ability and time to move at their own pace, not that of the software vendors support offerings, while realizing significant cost benefits as they decide on their future digital strategies.”

Spinnaker offers 'The Ultimate Support Guarantee', an industry-first agreement designed to mitigate any perceived risks associated with switching away from Oracle, SAP or VMware support.

For more information about Spinnaker Support, visit .

About Spinnaker Support

Spinnaker Support delivers global, independent third-party software support for Oracle, SAP, and VMware, along with managed services and cloud solutions for Oracle and SAP. Trusted by companies worldwide, including those in highly regulated industries, Spinnaker empowers organizations to take control of their IT strategy. By breaking free from vendor-imposed roadmaps, aligning software management with business objectives, reducing costs, and maximizing ROI, Spinnaker provides customers with the power of choice. With a strategic approach to security, performance, resource allocation, and managed services, Spinnaker Support ensures long-term IT efficiency and success.

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink