Vola Money Launches Remittance-As-A-Service Platform To Support Global Money Transfers

New April 2025 launch provides businesses with a fully compliant infrastructure for secure, scalable international remittance services

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Vola Money, a remittance-as-a-service platform , has officially launched its full-service solution for businesses seeking to operate in the international remittance space. Designed to streamline global money transfers, the platform provides everything from licensing coverage to transaction monitoring and global payout capabilities.Vola Money enables any business to start a compliant remittance operation in the U.S. and Europe by integrating payment processing, embedded compliance software, and infrastructure that reaches over 90 payout countries. In addition to supporting new entrants, Vola Money offers a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for existing remittance companies looking to transition from on-premise systems to cloud-based infrastructure.The service addresses key challenges faced by Money Transfer Operators (MTOs), including compliance, banking, payment processing and multi-country payouts. Through a single platform, MTOs gain access to comprehensive compliance tools such as Know Your Customer (KYC), Know Your Business (KYB), and sanctions screening, alongside real-time fraud detection and transaction monitoring.With this infrastructure in place, companies can launch or enhance their money transfer services without the burden of managing regulatory requirements independently. Vola Money's platform includes white-label web and mobile applications, allowing MTOs to offer customized, branded services with real-time transfer tracking and clear pricing."We are thrilled to launch Vola Money and bring a new era of efficiency and security to the international remittance industry," said Robert Lamptey, CEO for Vola Money. "Our mission is to provide MTOs with a turnkey solution that not only meets their operational needs but also supports their growth ambitions. By simplifying the complexities of cross-border payments and compliance, we are enabling more businesses to connect communities and economies worldwide."Vola Money also supports its partners with 24/7 technical assistance and customer service, ensuring a reliable experience for both operators and their customers. The platform's global reach, through partnerships in more than 100 countries, gives clients the ability to provide payout services on a truly international scale.The launch of Vola Money represents a timely response to growing demand for trusted, secure, and efficient cross-border payment infrastructure. Whether supporting migrant workers sending funds home, businesses facilitating global commerce, or fintechs exploring new revenue streams, Vola Money delivers a scalable foundation for modern remittance operations.About Vola MoneyVola Money is a remittance-as-a-service and software platform that enables businesses to launch and manage international money transfer services. With regulatory coverage in the U.S. and Europe, embedded compliance tools, cloud-based infrastructure, and payout capabilities across 90+ countries, Vola Money supports companies in building efficient and secure remittance solutions. Learn more atolutions. Learn more at .

