Epson To Debut Its First Collaborative Industrial Robot At Automatica 2025

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Epson to launch its first industrial collaborative robot at Automatica

June 4, 2025 by Mai Tao

Epson Robotics , one of the world's largest robotics and automation companies, is preparing to launch its first industrial collaborative robot solution.

The company says the new robot is designed to“achieve successful human-machine interactions that improve efficiency and productivity” across a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and the rapidly evolving life sciences sector.

Epson will be showcasing the new robot at stand 311, hall B5, at Automatica 2025, Messe München, Germany, from June 24 to 27.

Visitors will have the opportunity to see Epson's first all-in-one collaborative robot package that includes the new high-performance 6-axis Epson AX6-A901S lightweight carbon robot, with compact Epson RC-A101 controller and versatile AX Portal programming system.

Volker Spanier, head of robotics, Epson Europe, says:“As the life sciences and pharmaceutical industries continue to grow, demand for highly accurate operations and stringent hygiene management has become paramount.

“To address these important needs, Epson's new collaborative robot has been designed to be clean-room compatible, ensuring high-precision control over intricate tasks performed in laboratories and pharmaceutical settings.”

Key features of the Epson AX6-A901S collaborative robot:



Optimally balanced design : With a payload capacity of 6 kg and an arm length of 900 mm, the AX6-A901S features an industry-leading lightweight and space-saving design, making it suitable for both laboratory transportation and production line integration. Its flexible installation capabilities allow it to operate seamlessly in confined spaces.

Compact and lightweight controller : The Epson RC-A101 controller is designed for installation on Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs), with dimensions of W 440 x D 205 x H 135 mm and weighing less than 6 kg. This compact design promotes space-saving installations.

Wide range of power source compatibility : The collaborative robot is compatible with power sources ranging from 100 to 230 VAC and 48 VDC, making it adaptable to various installation environments.

Clean room compatibility : The AX6-A901S features clean transfer capabilities compliant with ISO 14644-1 Class 5 standards and dust/drip proof performance compliant with IP541. Its smooth chassis design, free of screw holes and sharp edges, minimises dust accumulation, thereby reducing contamination risks in clean-room environments. Python programming support : The robot supports Python programming, which is widely used across industries. This compatibility facilitates smooth introduction and flexible customisation at research and development and system integration sites, eliminating the need for users to learn a new specialised programming language.

Spanier says:“Epson's commitment to advancing human-controlled robotics is evident in the development of this collaborative robot, which is designed to perform intricate tasks safely and cleanly, addressing the growing demand within the laboratory and pharmaceutical industries.

“Epson's first collaborative robot marks a significant advance in our journey towards improving industrial automation.

“Our innovative technology not just meets the practical needs of today's manufacturers but also addresses the rigorous demands of the life sciences sector, ensuring safety and precision in every interaction between humans and machines.”

Sales of Epson's new collaborative robot solution will be available in the autumn of 2025.