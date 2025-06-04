Techmediabreaks Aegis Capital Corp. Leads $1.25 Million Underwritten Public Offering For Cemtrex (NASDAQ: CETX)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Aegis Capitalacting as sole book-running manager, announced the successful closing of a $1.25 million firm commitment underwritten public offering for Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX), an advanced security technology and industrial services company. The offering, which closed on May 29, 2025, consisted of 1,250,000 shares of common stock priced at $1.00 per share. Cemtrex also granted Aegis a 45-day option to purchase up to 15% additional shares to cover over-allotments, if any. Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes, and the securities were offered under an effective Form S-3 shelf registration statement.

About Aegis Capital Corporation

Aegis Capital Corporation“Aegis” has been in business for over 40 years catering to the needs of private clients, institutions and corporations. Aegis was founded in 1984 and offers its investment representatives a conflict free service platform and can provide a full range of products and services including investment banking, wealth management, insurance, retirement planning, structured products, private equity, alternatives, equity research, fixed income and special purpose vehicles. Aegis is able to provide quality service through its primary clearing relationship with RBC Clearing & Custody whose parent company, Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), is one of the world's leading diversified financial services companies. Member: FINRA / SIPC.

