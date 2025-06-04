The Reservoir And Tanimura & Antle Dedicate 40 Acres To Accelerate Agtech Innovation In Salinas Valley

MENAFN - News Direct) The Reservoir , a California company developing a new system for agricultural technology innovation, has secured a long-term lease for Reservoir Farms , its nonprofit on-farm startup incubator, on 40 acres of farmland in Salinas, California, in partnership with Tanimura & Antle , one of America's most respected family-owned produce growers. This strategic collaboration marks a major milestone in building the first Reservoir Farms location into a world-class hub for scalable, farmer-driven technology solutions.

Located at the historical and iconic corner of Highway 68 and Hitchcock Road in Salinas, this farmland has been cultivated for specialty crops like strawberries, leafy greens, and vegetables, making it an ideal foundation for Reservoir Farms' mission to innovate at the intersection of agriculture and technology.

Owned by the Tanimura family, this farmland is situated minutes from downtown Salinas, 60 miles south of Silicon Valley and surrounded by some of the nation's most productive specialty crop acreage, well positioned to become a living laboratory for the development, testing, and demonstration of next-generation agtech solutions. Reservoir Farms will leverage this site to incubate startups, pilot robotics and automation technologies, and foster sustainable agricultural practices-providing a real-world proving ground that bridges the gap between invention and adoption.

“Partnering with Tanimura & Antle to secure this exceptional farmland ensures Reservoir Farms can serve as the launchpad for the next generation of agtech – bringing together growers, technologists, and the community to tackle the most pressing challenges facing our food system,” said Danny Bernstein, founder and CEO of the Reservoir.“Thanks to the partnership with the Tanimura family, agtech innovation can be directly connected to farmland, accelerating our ability to deliver real-world solutions. Since announcing Reservoir Farms with Western Growers, the overwhelming interest from startups and consistent industry collaboration underscores how pressing and essential the nature of this work.”

Brian Antle and Danny Bernstein stand together in the heart of Salinas Valley, dedicating a new chapter of innovation as Reservoir Farms' on-farm incubator launches-where agricultural tradition meets the future of agtech.

Developed in partnership with Western Growers, Reservoir Farms is a new nonprofit, on-farm startup incubator that helps agricultural robotics and automation companies develop, test, and scale breakthrough technologies directly in working farm environments. It's designed to close the gap between promising prototypes and real-world deployment, accelerating solutions to generational challenges in agriculture while supporting inclusive rural economic development.

The initiative will initially allocate 10 acres of land for dedicated test plots, providing startups with the opportunity to innovate in crop cultivation, including at least five for strawberries and five for leafy greens and vegetables. Plantings will follow a staggered schedule to optimize growth and research. Additionally, expanded plot sizes will be available to accommodate startups and projects as operations scale.

Built for Innovation from the Ground Up

The combination of state-of-the-art shop spaces and expansive multi-crop farmland for R&D opens unique opportunities for startups and established firms to partner directly with growers, test and improve technologies in real-world settings, and bring products to market faster.

“Tanimura & Antle has long been committed to sustainable agricultural production and today, achieving that goal requires access to cutting-edge innovation. As a company rooted in innovation, we're proud to partner with the Reservoir to help bridge the gap between technologists and growers. By opening access to select acreage, we aim to accelerate advancements that drive productivity, profitability, and long-term sustainability for California farms and beyond,” said Brian Antle, Executive Vice President of Sales at Tanimura & Antle .

Reservoir Farms is committed to:



Empower Local Farmers: Providing hands-on access to the latest AgTech innovations, helping them address labor shortages, reduce input costs, and improve crop yields.

Strengthen the AgTech Industry: Supporting over 50 new companies within five years.

Boost the Local Economy: Creating over 500 new jobs for Salinas Valley residents and fostering workforce development in high-tech agriculture. Promote Sustainability: Advancing solutions that improve farmer economics, water efficiency, soil health, and environmental stewardship across the region.

“This initiative reinforces the region's role as a leader in agricultural innovation while addressing critical challenges in food security, environmental sustainability, and rural economic development,” said Bernstein.

The groundbreaking of Reservoir Farms in Salinas is planned for late summer 2025.

About the Reservoir: The Reservoir is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit building tech incubators for California's future. Founded in 2024, the Reservoir creates spaces where startups, researchers, organizations, and corporations can develop and test innovations beyond Silicon Valley, focusing on rural areas like the Central and Salinas Valleys. The Reservoir drives economic growth, workforce development, and environmental resilience across California's agricultural heartlands. Learn more at