15 Lakh Families To Be Adopted By Aug 15 Under Andhra's P4 Mission

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, June 4 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to ensure that 15 lakh families in the state are adopted by Margadarsis (mentors) by August 15 this year under the Zero Poverty P4 mission.

At a review meeting on Wednesday, he emphasised the need to accelerate the registration of Margadarsis and the adoption process.

Stating that the P4 model is a continuation of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) policy introduced after the economic reforms, the Chief Minister directed that the Smart Andhra Pradesh Foundation be restructured as the Swarna Andhra P4 Foundation.

The CM highlighted Amaravati's land pooling model as a case study for the P4 approach, noting that wealth creation was enabled for 29,000 farmers by making them partners in capital development. In the same spirit, he urged each Margadarsi to adopt a 'Bangaru Kutumbam' (Golden Family) and work towards their upliftment.

The Chief Minister said he would personally review the progress of the P4 initiative once every 10 days. He also reviewed the P4 logo designs prepared by officials.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that several organisations such as Milaap, Project DEEP, Rang De, and Bhargo have come forward to collaborate as partners in implementing the P4 initiative effectively.

Out of the 19,15,771 families registered as Bangaru Kutumbalu in the state, Margadarsis have so far adopted 70,272 families. Among these, the largest numbers are from the BC community (26,340 families), followed by SCs (14,024 families) and STs (13,115 families).

Earlier, the Chief Minister presided over the Cabinet meeting. The Cabinet congratulated him for conducting 25 paperless e-Cabinet meetings in one year.

The Cabinet took various decisions. It approved the proposal by the Home Department to grant special remission to 17 life-convicted prisoners eligible following the issuance of permanent guidelines for premature release of life-convicted prisoners in accordance with orders of the Supreme Court.

Prisoners who have undergone an actual sentence of 14 years for offences punishable with death and 7 years for offences punishable with life imprisonment are eligible for this remission.

It approved the proposal by the Panchayat Raj & Rural Development Department for a one-time settlement of Rs. 575.75 lakh for providing safe drinking water through RO Plants to Uddanam area and tribal areas in Srikakulam district under NTR Sujala Pathakam, and Rs. 822.86 lakh one-time settlement for 15 water treatment plants on a cluster-based approach to cover 533 water-scarce habitations in 4 mandals of Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district.