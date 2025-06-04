403
THE IMF AND AUC WRAP UP FIRST MENA ECONOMIC RESEARCH CONFERENCE: STEERING MACROECONOMIC AND STRUCTURAL POLICIES IN A SHIFTING GLOBAL ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Following two days of high-level dialogue and expert analysis, the inaugural IMF MENA Economic Annual Research Conference co-organized by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the American University in Cairo (AUC), concluded with a strong call for coordinated, evidence-based policy responses to the region's old and new pressing economic challenges. Held on May 18–19, 2025, the conference served as a critical platform for advancing rigorous research tailored to the realities of the Middle East and North Africa. It brought together global policymakers, academics, government officials and thought leaders to bridge the discussion on global economic issues with regional realities. The event marked a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the IMF and a leading University in the region, reflecting a shared commitment to deepening the link between academic research and policy development.
Jihad Azour, director of the IMF's Middle East and Central Asia Department, noted that that trade tensions and increasing uncertainty affecting the global economy, alongside ongoing regional conflicts and climate risks, are creating new layers of complexities for MENA policymakers. Azour called for building a regional platform for dialogue and exchange of ideas that connects MENA to world-class research centers to provide reliable analysis and develop workable and innovative policy responses to old and new economic issues facing the region.“We are deeply grateful to President Ahmad Dallal and AUC for their commitment to fostering dialogue, research, and policy innovation in the region.” AUC President Ahmad Dallal highlighted the event's role as a vital platform in fostering collaboration between governments, academia and the private sector.“This is about generating ideas that are globally informed but deeply rooted in the realities of our region,” he noted. Dallal affirmed that this type of multi-stakeholder engagement is at the heart of AUC's mission and reflects the University's commitment to research, education, and open dialogue as drivers of stability, resilience, and inclusive growth. Under the theme“Steering Macroeconomic and Structural Policies in a Shifting Global Economic Landscape,” discussions centered on four pivotal issues shaping the future of the MENA region and the global economy:
-
Fiscal Policy: With public debt at historic highs, experts stressed the importance of rebuilding fiscal buffers while tackling social inequalities, aging populations, and climate pressures. Proposals included reforms in fiscal frameworks and measures to mobilize revenues, including through multinational taxation and more progressive tax systems.
Monetary Policy: Participants reflected on the lessons of recent inflationary shocks, emphasizing the need for more preemptive and well-communicated policy responses to global shocks and sector-specific disruptions, particularly for emerging markets.
Industrial Policy: Speakers examined the renewed interest in industrial policy as a tool to drive inclusive growth, innovation, and climate resilience. The discussion highlighted the need to balance vertical strategies with horizontal reforms that promote private investment, trade integration, and productivity.
Green Transition and AI: The intersection of climate action and digital transformation sparked debate about their potential to reshape labor markets. Recommendations included investing in human capital, developing targeted safety nets, and aligning policy tools to support job creation in low-emission sectors.
