MTM Critical Metals Recovers High-Grade Antimony From U.S. E-Waste Using Proprietary Flash Joule Heating Technology

HOUSTON, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MTM Critical Metals Ltd (ASX: MTM| OTCQB: MTMCF – ) announced ( ) it has successfully recovered high-grade antimony (Sb) from U.S.-sourced electronic waste using its proprietary Flash Joule Heating (FJH) technology. The process achieved a 98% conversion rate, yielding 3.13% antimony - a concentration that exceeds typical global antimony mine grades (0.1 – 1.0%).

This breakthrough demonstrates the commercial potential of onshore, urban mining solutions aligned with U.S. critical minerals strategy. Antimony, listed as a critical mineral by both the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy, is vital to industries such as munitions, semiconductors and battery manufacturing. The U.S. currently lacks domestic antimony production and relies heavily on imports from China.

MTM's results validate the strategic relevance of recovering critical metals from legacy e-waste streams and reinforce the company's ongoing discussions with U.S. government stakeholders regarding potential funding support.

Michael Walshe, Managing Director & CEO of MTM, commented:

"Achieving 98% recovery from e-waste at over 3% grade shows the transformative power of our technology. We're well positioned to contribute to U.S. supply chain resilience and advance toward commercial deployment."

MTM recently secured a pre-permitted demonstration site in Texas and continues to engage with U.S. agencies on scaling operations.

MTM Critical Metals, based in Perth, Western Australia and Houston, Texas, specializes in advanced metal recovery technologies. The company's 100% owned US subsidiary, Flash Metals USA, possesses the exclusive licensing rights to the innovative Flash Joule Heating technology, an innovative metal recovery and mineral processing method developed by researchers at Rice University. In addition, MTM holds exploration assets prospective for niobium (Nb), rare earth elements (REE) and gold, strategically located in Western Australia and Quebec.

