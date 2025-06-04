Memorialcare Heart & Vascular Institute Completes First Successful Triclip Procedure For Tricuspid Valve Repair

LONG BEACH, Calif., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The cardiology team at the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center , led by Chief of Cardiology David Shavelle, M.D. , performed Long Beach Medical Center 's first transcatheter tricuspid valve replacement procedure using a new, innovative treatment option – the transcatheter edge-to edge repair (TEER) TriClip G4 System in September of 2024.

The FDA-approved TriClip is a small clipping device designed to clip two or more of the leaflets of the tricuspid, offering a minimally invasive treatment option to patients who have tricuspid regurgitation (TR) – a condition where the tricuspid valve does not close completely when the right ventricle contracts. This device – implanted via a catheter inserted in the vein of the leg – helps reduce tricuspid regurgitation and promotes an immediate improvement in blood flow and allows patients to benefit from a less traumatic procedure and a faster recovery.

This advanced technology marks a new era for treating tricuspid valve disease since prior to its introduction, patients could only receive a device better suited for the mitral valve (MitraClip ® device). The TriClip device was specifically made for the tricuspid valve. In a large clinical trial, the device was shown to reduce symptoms and hospitalization for heart failure for patients at high-risk for open-heart surgery.

"This new procedure represents a significant advancement in our ability to treat high-risk patients with tricuspid valve heart disease," says Dr. Shavelle, who led the landmark procedure. "Historically there wasn't much we could do for those who still had symptoms after tricuspid regurgitation treatment and who were at high-risk for open heart surgery. This device gives patients access to improved quality of life."

This procedure was performed by a highly skilled, diverse team of cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, cardiac anesthesiologists and advanced imaging specialists from the MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center. Implantation of the TriClip with the TriClip G4 System is as effective as open-heart surgery, helping patients return to their daily lives in one to two days.

"The patient recovered in the hospital for about two days, and he was able to return to his daily life the following day," says Dr. Shavelle. "It's amazing to see the positive impact this device has on our patients, allowing them to return to their daily lives with improved heart function and overall well-being."

The patient who received this procedure, Anthony Williams, reported being fatigued constantly with excessive swelling of the legs (edema) before the procedure. Today, he is more energetic than ever and ready to take on each day.

MemorialCare Heart & Vascular Institute at Long Beach Medical Center is the first institute in the region to use this device and continues to lead in cardiovascular innovations, bringing patients with the latest technology advancements. As one of the most high performing hospitals according to U.S. News , MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is a six-time five-star recipient recognized for its excellence in cardiac care by Healthgrades, and has recently received the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines® Heart Failure Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award , as well as the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines® Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award. With these achievements and offering a comprehensive range of services for patients with cardiac disorders, including rehabilitation programs, Long Beach Medical Center is a community hospital dedicated in providing expert and compassionate care on par with those found in academic settings.

About MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center :

MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center is a member of MemorialCare, a not-for-profit, integrated healthcare system. Long Beach Medical Center has been providing the community with compassionate, quality health care for more than 100 years. At the forefront of specialized care, research, and education, Long Beach Medical Center uses the most advanced healthcare technologies, including pioneering surgical systems like – ExactechGPS® and ExcelsiusGPS®. Recognized among the top 3% of all California acute care hospitals, Long Beach Medical Center is recognized as "Best Hospital" for OBGYN and Orthopedics and ranked regionally in the Los Angeles Metro Area by U.S. News & World Report and earned Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence. With premier centers dedicated to cancer, heart, rehabilitation, orthopedics, neurosciences, and trauma, physicians and surrounding hospitals continually refer to its accredited programs. For more information, visit memorialcare/LongBeach .

SOURCE MemorialCare Long Beach Medical Center

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED