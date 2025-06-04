Pynt And Postman Partner To Bring Native API Security Into Developers' Daily Workflows

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Thousands of developers already use Pynt's Postman integration to secure their APIs. With this integration, this experience will become fully native and Postman users will be able to, right inside their Postman environment.

"Security has to work where development teams work," said Ori Goldberg, co-founder and CTO at Pynt. "Thousands of developers are already leveraging security testing with Pynt and Postman, but this partnership makes it official, turning Postman into a proactive, developer-friendly security layer that fits naturally into CI/CD workflows."

Why Postman?

Postman has become the go-to platform for API management across the entire lifecycle-from design and testing to deployment, monitoring, and collaboration-serving over 40 million users worldwide. As API threats grow and regulations tighten, developers and security teams alike need faster, simpler ways to build secure APIs from the start.

Postman's recent launch of " secure-by-design " features highlights the platform's shift toward embedding security earlier in development. Pynt's native integration combined with a community of tens of thousands of developers already using Pynt to test their Postman collections, helps deliver on that promise by surfacing real, verified vulnerabilities during collection testing, not after production deployments.

How Pynt Boosts Developer Experience for Postman Users

Once connected, developers can trigger security scans from Postman Collections and attacks, like hackers would, to spot API security risks, with no configuration or exporting needed, helping developers:



Detect common and advanced API vulnerabilities

Validate against OWASP API Top 10, and more

Prioritize critical risks with zero false positives Stay secure without slowing down

"Pynt helps our users shift left without slowing down," said Bryant Lee, Head of Partnerships and Ecosystem at Postman. "With this integration, developers can catch and resolve security issues on their APIs before deployment and without leaving their workflows on the Postman platform."

The Main Benefits for Postman Users



Frictionless Security – No need to leave Postman or wait on reports

Actionable Feedback – Only real, verified threats shown Confidence to Ship – Know your APIs are secure before they hit production

Building Ahead: Secure Apps Start With Secure Coding

This partnership marks a new chapter in secure-by-default API development . Embedding security directly into Postman, will enable teams to build secure apps from day one, without compromising speed or developer experience.

As more teams adopt Postman for testing and collaboration, Pynt ensures that security becomes an enabler, not a blocker .

About Pynt

Pynt is a context-aware API security testing platform built for developers and AppSec teams. By simulating real attacks and eliminating false positives, Pynt helps teams identify and remediate security issues earlier, without disrupting workflows. Learn more at .

About Postman

Postman is the world's leading API collaboration platform, used by more than 40 million developers and 500,000 organizations, including 98% of the Fortune 500. In a world that is increasingly embracing an API-first mindset, Postman is uniquely positioned to streamline API and AI application development and drive innovation through teamwork by transcending traditional testing and fostering team collaboration across the entire API development lifecycle - from creation to deployment.

