Frédéric Robert Appointed EUROAPI's Chief Commercial Officer Overseeing API Solutions And CDMO Activities

Paris – June 4, 2025 – EUROAPI, a European leader in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), is pleased to announce the appointment of Frédéric Robert to the newly created position of Chief Commercial Officer overseeing API Solutions and CDMO activities. He will join the company's Executive Committee. This appointment is part of EUROAPI's ongoing FOCUS-27 transformation plan and reinforces its position as a European leader in the API and CDMO sectors.

In his new role, Frédéric Robert will be responsible for creating commercial and organizational synergies between the API Solutions and CDMO operations, delivering our FOCUS-27 sales plan and redefining a global sales strategy for the company. He will also be responsible for expanding the group's presence in its strategic markets and with its strategic clients, and optimizing its customer approach with integrated, high-value-added solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome Frédéric Robert to our team,” said David Seignolle, EUROAPI Chief Executive Officer.“His extensive expertise in the pharmaceutical industry and CDMO space and his strategic vision for international markets will be invaluable assets to accelerate our growth. This appointment reflects our commitment to enhancing the convergence between our API and CDMO activities to deliver even more integrated and effective solutions for our clients.”

Frédéric Robert brings a wealth of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, having held senior leadership roles at NAOS Bioderma, Fareva, and more recently at Aptar, where he served as Vice President of EMEA Sales & Customs Development. He has led several operations across Europe and North America, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire value chain, from API production to CDMO and CMO services.

Frédéric Robert, Chief Commercial Officer

Frédéric Robert, a French national, joins EUROAPI after more than 25 years of experience in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products within international organizations. He previously held the position of Vice President of Sales & Customs Development EMEA at Aptar, overseeing nine commercial regions. Prior to this, Frédéric spent over a decade at Fareva as Senior Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing, where he led global commercial operations and served on the group's Executive Committee. Frédéric has also held several senior roles at Institut Esthederm and NAOS Bioderma, overseeing various subsidiaries across Central Europe and North America. There, he was responsible for business development, subsidiary management, and international expansion. He holds a Master's degree in International Marketing from the Dublin City University and a Master's degree in Business Administration (AES) from the University Jean Moulin Lyon 3.

About EUROAPI

EUROAPI is focused on reinventing active ingredient solutions to sustainably meet customers' and patients' needs around the world. We are a leading player in active pharmaceutical ingredients with approximately 200 products in our portfolio, offering a large span of technologies while developing innovative molecules through our Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) activities.

Taking action for health by enabling access to essential therapies inspires our 3,430 people every day. With strong research and development capabilities and six manufacturing sites, all located in Europe, EUROAPI ensures API manufacturing of the highest quality to supply customers in more than 80 countries. EUROAPI is listed on Euronext Paris; ISIN: FR0014008VX5; ticker: EAPI). Find out more at and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Relations contact:

Laurence Bollack

Tel.: +33 (0)6 81 86 80 19

...





Investor Relations contact:

Sophie Palliez-Capian

Tel.: +33 (0)6 87 89 33 51

...





Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward looking and not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on opinions, projections and current assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions concerning the Group's current and future strategy, financial and non-financial future results and the environment in which the Group operates, as well as events, operations, future services or product development and potential. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words“expects”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“estimates”,“plans” and similar expressions. Forward looking statements and information do not constitute guarantees of future performances, and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, a large number of which are difficult to predict and generally outside the control of the Group, which could cause actual results, performances or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ materially from those described or suggested by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those that are indicated and detailed in Chapter 3“Risk factors” of the Universal Registration Document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on April 1, 2025. These forward-looking statements are given only as of the date of this press release and the Group expressly declines any obligation or commitment to publish updates or corrections of the forward-looking statements included in this press release in order to reflect any change affecting the forecasts or events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based.

