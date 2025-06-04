Matty Matheson And Gozney Collaborate On The Matty Matheson Signature Tread, A High-Temperature Oven Designed For Fun Outdoor Cooking

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I love Gozney and I love to cook outdoors in a Gozney oven," said Matheson. "Me and Tom Gozney go way back-imagine two great minds mashed into one great thing. This special edish Matty Matheson Tread is for you. Get out there and make something!"

The Matty Matheson Signature Tread harnesses Matheson's personality with a lighthearted illustrated scene of a nostalgic cartoon world, drawn by Matty's longtime artist, Christopher Wilson, and engraved onto the exterior of the oven's durable stainless steel. The oven is brought to life in a signature Matty orange colorway, and the capsule collection is rounded out with customized placement peels and merchandise, all of which is distinctly Matty.

"Matty's been part of the Gozney story almost since the beginning-nearly a decade deep. He's always been obsessed with the gear and has become a real part of the brand's DNA. So it felt natural-and honestly overdue-to create something together that truly captures that journey," said Tom Gozney , founder and designer of Gozney. "The new limited-edition Tread is loud, bold, full of personality, and just like Matty, it doesn't take itself too seriously. But underneath all that fun, it's still Gozney through and through-built for performance, made to last. We wanted something that visually screams Matty, while still delivering the world-class quality we're known for. I couldn't be prouder of what we've made together."

Matty's World Rules is Matty's universe for everything he has done entrepreneurially: his cookbooks, TV shows, restaurants, recipes, merchandise, and more. It brings Matty's unique personality to life with Gozney by tapping Matty's imagination to bring the good times of high-temperature cooking to places you never thought possible. It is an epic adventure of outdoor cooking that combines the innovative performance of Gozney with the imagination of Matty Matheson.

The limited-edition oven retains the same portable, rugged, and lightweight features found in the original Gozney Tread oven, which launched in early 2025 and was awarded an iF Good Design award . Tread is engineered with a wide temperature range reaching 950oF in as little as 15 minutes, unlocking restaurant-quality pizza thanks to Gozney's revolutionary lateral gas burner, replicating a traditional wood-fired rolling flame for even and consistent heat distribution. Accessories like the Venture Stand , thoughtfully designed to create a stable platform on uneven surfaces with four independently adjustable legs and a built-in level, and the Roof Rack , which transforms the top of the oven into a convenient prep station or chef's table, elevate the cooking experience.

This launch comes in the middle of Gozney's summer brand campaign with Matty, Cook Different , their first major brand campaign where Matty plays the role of late-night infomercial salesman and Gozney Customer Service Rep.

The Matty Matheson Tread will be available for purchase on June 18th at select retailers and for $549.99. Learn more at /matty-tread . For more information, please contact [email protected] or visit /press .

About Gozney :

Gozney makes live-fire cooking easy by pioneering revolutionary pizza ovens that change the way people cook outdoors. Harnessing knowledge from their origins in the commercial industry, Gozney's multi-award-winning range of pizza ovens are beautiful, functional, durable tools that light a fire for anyone to be able to make, create, build, invent, provide, connect, discover, share and grow. Gozney was founded by Tom Gozney in 2010. More information is available at .

About Matty Matheson :

Internationally recognized chef and personality Matty Matheson has been breaking barriers since his cooking debut. His expansive career has brought many opportunities to the chef, restaurateur, three-time New York Times best-selling author (Matty Matheson: A Cookbook, Home Style Cookery and Soups, Salads, Sandwiches), executive producer and television personality. Matty's presence in culture has grown exponentially in recent years as he's developed a number of companies outside the dozen restaurants he operates across Canada and the United States; from his home goods brand Matheson Cookware to his food product brand Matheson Food Company and his role as an executive producer and actor in the hit TV show The Bear, Matty has brought his unique personality to the world in a variety of ways with many more to come.

