Reimagining Media Intelligence: Tveyes Launches Its Next-Generation Insight Platform

FAIRFIELD, Conn., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TVEyes, a global trailblazer in media intelligence, has announced the launch of Insight, a next-generation monitoring suite for audio and video intelligence. Insight is a powerful new platform that unifies digital and traditional media tracking across broadcast, podcasts, and online video, taking media intelligence beyond broadcast to provide a robust, cross-format media monitoring platform focused on the rich media that moves markets.

TVEyes Launches its Next-Generation Insight Platform

Building on TVEyes' Media Monitoring Suite, considered the gold standard in media tracking for nearly 25 years, Insight is designed for today's marketing, PR, and communications landscape, where brand conversations fluidly move between channels. As organizations face increasing pressure to stay ahead of rapid media cycles, Insight gives teams an intuitive interface and easy to use tools to monitor, analyze, and act fast to stay ahead in the market.

By bridging formats and delivering real-time access to rich media, Insight empowers users to convert media intelligence into true conversational intelligence. The result, a deeper dive into the conversations that matter.

Key features of TVEyes Insight include:



Expanded Coverage: Monitor 80,000+ podcasts, 16,000+ new streaming video sources, and unmatched global TV and radio, including hard-to-find coverage in key localized markets.

Ad Filtering: Easily distinguish between editorial content and advertisements.

Upgraded Search & Analytics: Faster search, precision filtering, and more in-depth reporting to turn data into action.

Enhanced Reporting: Get more insights without the manual work.

Near Real-Time Alerts : Delivery in under 60 seconds.

Expert Support Team: Backed by a responsive, knowledgeable team committed to your success every step of the way.

Global Scale: Monitor deep content across approximately 40 of the leading global countries and over 40 languages with comprehensive access to international, regional, and local broadcasts.

Cross-Channel Monitoring: Unify TV, radio, podcast, streaming, and online video tracking in a single view. Delivered by TVEyes: A trusted enterprise with a strong 20+ year heritage of serving Fortune 100 brands, leading SMBs, and government agencies to deliver secure, rights-cleared content.

"We are thrilled to introduce the world to Insight," said Daren Benzi, Chief Commercial Officer at TVEyes. "This platform is a major step forward for data-driven professionals focused on global media intelligence and represents two years of tireless dedication to crafting this unique solution. We've packed Insight full of features that will make our global users' media monitoring efforts across audio and video intelligence more efficient and effective. Insight provides fast and easy access to audio and video content and data that matters most to business and government leaders." Insight is now available globally. To experience how Insight can transform your approach to media intelligence, visit tveyes and start your free trial today.

About TVEyes: TVEyes drives real-time media decision-making at the world's leading newsmakers. Whether it involves audio or video content, data or intelligence, chances are we are behind it. We offer powerful broadcast and digital media monitoring tools that transform audio and video content into actionable intelligence. With global coverage and rich data assets, we leverage our expertise and technology to deliver valuable solutions for data-driven decision-makers worldwide. Learn more at tveyes .

