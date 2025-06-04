Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UK Govt Calls For Independent Probe Into Deaths At Gaza Aid Site

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: The UK government on Wednesday called for an "immediate and independent investigation" into a string of deadly incidents at aid distribution sites in the Gaza Strip this week.

Middle East Minister Hamish Falconer said the deaths of Palestinians as they sought food were "deeply disturbing" as he called Israel's new measures for aid delivery "inhumane".

