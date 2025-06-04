Temperature Data Logger (USB, Bluetooth, Wireless) Market - Global Forecast To 2030: Demand For Temperature Monitoring Grows In Food & Beverage Sector Amid Safety Regulations

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Temperature Data Logger Market by Type (USB, Bluetooth, Wireless (Web-based, Cloud-based, IoT-based, Battery-operated)), Configuration (Standalone, Connected), Utility (Single-use, Reusable) and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global temperature data logger market is forecasted to surge from USD 529.0 million in 2025 to USD 701.1 million in 2030, marking a CAGR of 5.8%.

This report assists market leaders and entrants by providing revenue estimates and insights to navigate the temperature data logger market's competitive landscape. It outlines key drivers, such as the penetration of temperature loggers in pharmaceutical industries, stringent monitoring demands in food and logistics, and the adoption of IoT. It also addresses care points like high initial costs and integration challenges. Moreover, it identifies opportunities in emerging technologies and markets.

Growth is propelled by the increasing need for precise temperature monitoring in industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, chemicals, and logistics. Regulatory requirements from agencies like the FDA, WHO, and EU GDP emphasize temperature control for sensitive goods, including vaccines, which has led to expanded usage of temperature data loggers in storage and transit scenarios.

Standalone Segment Contribution

Standalone temperature data loggers, valued for their portability and cost-effectiveness, will capture a significant share of the market. These are vital for environmental monitoring in remote areas, like weather stations and agricultural fields, and for managing HVAC systems in facilities such as data centers. In industries, they ensure quality by tracking temperature in processes involving ovens and freezers and are essential for food safety compliance in retail settings.

Food & Beverage Industry Adoption

Temperature data loggers play a crucial role in the food & beverage industry to maintain product safety and quality. Regulations like HACCP and FSMA have amplified their necessity in managing the temperature of perishables during storage and transit. Bluetooth and other innovations have enhanced their functionality, significantly minimizing food spoilage and waste. Demand is rising due to online grocery and meal delivery services, leading companies like T&D Corporation and DeltaTrak to focus on this sector.

US Market Dominance

The US is expected to lead the global temperature data logger market. This is attributable to its advanced industrial framework, strong regulatory compliance, and technological advancement. Regulatory bodies like the FDA and CDC demand stringent temperature monitoring for pharmaceutical and food products. The US's role as a hub for pharmaceutical research and production heightens the need for reliable temperature management, while its developed cold chain logistics network supports increased adoption of data loggers. Leading IoT and data logger manufacturers innovate continuously, enhancing market performance with advanced analytics and connectivity features.

