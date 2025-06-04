Temperature Data Logger (USB, Bluetooth, Wireless) Market - Global Forecast To 2030: Demand For Temperature Monitoring Grows In Food & Beverage Sector Amid Safety Regulations
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|159
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$529 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$701.1 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand from Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Industries Growing Adoption in Food & Beverages and Cold Chain Logistics Sectors Increasing Use of Industry 5.0, Wireless Connectivity, and IoT Technologies Surging Deployment of Temperature Data Loggers in Environmental Monitoring Applications
Restraints
- High Deployment and Maintenance Costs Complexity in Deployment and Integration
Opportunities
- Stringent Food Safety Regulations with Elevating Demand for Packaged Food Increasing Government Funding Toward IoT Projects
Challenges
- Stringent Performance Requirements for Advanced Applications Data Security Concerns
Company Profiles
- Onset Computer Corporation Hioki E.E. Corporation Testo SE & Co. KGaA Elpro-Buchs AG Dickson Sensitech Inc. Vaisala Signatrol Gemini Data Loggers Ebro Electronic Cas Dataloggers Kimo Electronic Pvtltd. Deltatrak Inc. Omega Engineering Inc. Gao Tek & Gao Group Inc.
