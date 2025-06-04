403
China celebrates World Environment Day through valuable activities
(MENAFN) According to reports, communities across China are organizing a range of activities to promote environmental protection in anticipation of World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5.
An aerial drone image captured on June 4, 2025, shows volunteers gathering litter at a wetland park in Tengchong, located in southwest China's Yunnan Province. Volunteers were also spotted removing trash along a riverside in Yangzhou, situated in east China’s Jiangsu Province, on the same day.
In Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province, primary school students took part in clean-up efforts at Binhai Park on June 4, 2025. These various events aim to enhance public consciousness about the importance of safeguarding the environment in advance of World Environment Day.
