Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kremlin: Ukraine Launches Attack on Crimean Bridge, No Damage Reported

Kremlin: Ukraine Launches Attack on Crimean Bridge, No Damage Reported


2025-06-04 09:26:57
(MENAFN) The Kremlin verified on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces launched an unsuccessful attack on the Crimean Bridge, causing no damage.

"There really was an explosion, nothing was damaged, and the bridge is working," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Ukraine’s attempted strike on Tuesday.

According to the bridge’s official Telegram channel, traffic was temporarily stopped on Tuesday at 15:23 Moscow time (12:23 GMT).

The Security Service of Ukraine claimed responsibility for the third assault on the Crimean Bridge, stating that around 1,100 kilograms of TNT-equivalent explosives were planted underwater and detonated.

On the same day, the Russian Federal Security Service released a video showing a suspect detained in Crimea admitting, he constructed a bomb to carry out a terrorist attack under instructions from Kiev.

MENAFN04062025000045017169ID1109636399

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search