Kremlin: Ukraine Launches Attack on Crimean Bridge, No Damage Reported
(MENAFN) The Kremlin verified on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces launched an unsuccessful attack on the Crimean Bridge, causing no damage.
"There really was an explosion, nothing was damaged, and the bridge is working," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters when asked about Ukraine’s attempted strike on Tuesday.
According to the bridge’s official Telegram channel, traffic was temporarily stopped on Tuesday at 15:23 Moscow time (12:23 GMT).
The Security Service of Ukraine claimed responsibility for the third assault on the Crimean Bridge, stating that around 1,100 kilograms of TNT-equivalent explosives were planted underwater and detonated.
On the same day, the Russian Federal Security Service released a video showing a suspect detained in Crimea admitting, he constructed a bomb to carry out a terrorist attack under instructions from Kiev.
