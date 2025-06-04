Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Intelligence Hacks Tupolev Networks - Source

2025-06-04 09:16:25
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian intelligence breached computer networks of Russia's strategic aircraft manufacturer, the Tupolev Design Bureau.

This was confirmed to Ukrinform by an informed source in Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces.

“Yes, we can confirm this information,” the source noted.

The agency's interlocutor disclosed no details of the operation.

Read also: Senator compares Ukraine' Operation Spiderweb to U.S. raid to eliminate bin Laden

As per media reports, as a result of the cyberattack, Ukraine obtained bulks of data, including internal formal correspondence, personal data of employees, their residence addresses, CVs of engineers, procurement documentation, and minutes of closed-door meetings.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry ran a special raid in Vladivostok, near Desantnaya Bay, attacking Russian manpower and equipment.

