Chhattisgarh News: Innova At 100 Kmph Flips After Driver Opens Door To Spit Gutka In Bilaspur One Dies, Two Injured
The driver of an Innova opened the door of the vehicle moving at 100 kilometres per hour (kmph) to spit gutka, causing the vehicle to flip over and crash, The Times of India reported.Horrifying Accident
The accident took place on the Bilaspur-Raipur highway on Monday.
The Innova overturned multiple times on the road, hitting two vehicles and also injuring one of its drivers.
According to the ToI report citing police, the deceased has been identified as 31-year-old Jackie Gehi, a cloth merchant from Chakarbhatha on the outskirts of Bilaspur.
His friend Akash Chandani was driving the vehicle. He suddenly opened the door while driving to spit gutkha. Instantly, he lost control of the car, which swerved into the divider and overturned multiple times.
One more person, identified as Pankaj Chhabra, was also in the Innova at the time of the accident.
The force of the impact was so high that it threw all three passengers out of the vehicle, which went somersaulting down the highway.
Jackie, sitting in the back, was flung and hit a metal structure near the divider. He sustained fatal injuries to his chest, head, and shoulders, leading to his death on the spot.
Akash and Pankaj were also ejected from the car and struck the ground, suffering critical injuries.
Later, the police arrived at the scene, and the injured were rushed to a hospital.
The incident was caught on CCTV. The video showed the Innova flipping down the road, one of the passengers being ejected, and the car hitting a pole.
