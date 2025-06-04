Eid-Ul- Adha 2025: When Is Bakri Eid? Know Date, Time Significance
- Adha, the Feast of Sacrifice, is a major Islamic festival celebrated worldwide, marking Prophet Ibrahim's devotion and symbolizing generosity, unity, and compassion among MuslimsDate and Observance of Eid
- AdhaEid
- Adha, also called the Feast of Sacrifice or Bakrid, is one of the most important festivals in Islam. In 2025, it is expected to be observed on June 7 in India, while Saudi Arabia will celebrate it a day earlier. The festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, which is the last month of the Islamic lunar calendar. The day before Eid, known as Arafat Day or Yaum al-Arafah, is observed on the 9th of Dhul Hijjah and is regarded as the holiest day in Islam.
Historical Background
The festival's origins are linked to the story of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his son Isma'il (Ishmael), as described in the Quran (Surah As-Saffat, verses 99-113). It is believed that Ibrahim was commanded through a dream to sacrifice his son as a test of faith. Demonstrating complete submission and devotion to God, Ibrahim prepared to carry out the sacrifice, but God intervened and replaced Isma'il with a sheep, sparing his son's life.
Religious and Social SignificanceEid
- Adha holds deep spiritual meaning beyond the act of sacrifice. It symbolizes the virtues of generosity, compassion, humility, and gratitude. The festival coincides with the completion of the Hajj pilgrimage, which is one of the Five Pillars of Islam, reinforcing themes of unity and solidarity among Muslims worldwide.
Traditions and Celebrations
Muslims traditionally begin Eid with special prayers at the mosque, followed by the ritual sacrifice of an animal such as a goat, sheep, buffalo, or camel. The meat from the sacrifice is shared among family, friends, and those in need. The day is also marked by exchanging gifts, offering greetings, and hosting festive meals that bring communities together in celebration.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Gomble Games Launches GOMBLE BUILDERS: A Web3 Game Creation Platform Built By Communities, Made For The Masses
- US-Based GEM Fund Commits $80 Million Investment To Vietnam's Leading Proptech Firm Meey Group
- Invictus Growth Partners Closes Oversubscribed Fund II With Funds Totaling $574 Million
- Bingx AI Evolution Begins: A $300M Vision To Build The Future Of AI-Powered Crypto
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
CommentsNo comment