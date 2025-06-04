Eid-Ul- Adha 2025: When Is Bakri Eid? Know Date, Time Significance

Historical Background

The festival's origins are linked to the story of Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham) and his son Isma'il (Ishmael), as described in the Quran (Surah As-Saffat, verses 99-113). It is believed that Ibrahim was commanded through a dream to sacrifice his son as a test of faith. Demonstrating complete submission and devotion to God, Ibrahim prepared to carry out the sacrifice, but God intervened and replaced Isma'il with a sheep, sparing his son's life.

Religious and Social Significance