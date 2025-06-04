Hyundai Alcazar Diesel Now Gets Panoramic Sunroof In New Corporate Variant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has expanded its premium SUV Alcazar's variant lineup with the introduction of new options. The key highlight is the introduction of a new Corporate variant for the diesel powertrain. This variant also gets features like a voice-enabled smart sunroof. According to the South Korean automaker, the diesel engine will be available with both six-speed manual and six-speed automatic transmission options.

The diesel-powered Alcazar Corporate with the manual transmission and seven-seat configuration will be available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 17.86 lakh. Meanwhile, the automatic variant will be priced at Rs 19.28 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, the Corporate variant sits between the Prestige and Platinum variants with the diesel and six-speed manual transmission. Additionally, the brand has also introduced a petrol engine with a DCT in the Prestige variant. This variant will be priced at Rs 18.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interiors

The Hyundai Alcazar Corporate and Prestige variants include features like quad-beam LED headlamps, sequential LED turn indicators, 17-inch alloy wheels, and roof rails on the exterior. Meanwhile, the feature list includes a 10.25-inch infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a smart key with push-button start, ambient lighting, and dual-zone automatic climate control. For safety, the SUV gets six airbags, ESC, HAC, and Vehicle Stability Management.

Under the hood

The Hyundai Alcazar is available with two engine options: a 1.5-liter turbo-petrol and a 1.5-liter diesel. The turbo-petrol motor produces 160 PS of power and 253 Nm of torque. The diesel engine produces 116 PS of power and 250 Nm of torque. A 6-speed manual gearbox is standard across the lineup. A 7-speed DCT automatic is available exclusively with the turbo-petrol engine, while a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission is paired with the diesel engine.