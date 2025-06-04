These Happy Faces Waited...: Anushka Posts Video Of Bengaluru Crowd's Grand Welcome To RCB

Bengaluru: It is celebration time for the fans of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the team in red clinched its maiden IPL title in 18 years on Tuesday night at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. RCB star batter Virat Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma took to Instagram to show how people in Bengaluru welcomed them with smiles and nonstop claps. In the clip, Kohli beams joyfully upon seeing the huge crowd. He holds the trophy close as the team makes its way to the event venue in a bus. "Namma Bengaluru current scenes," Anushka captioned the post. In another video, Anushka turned the camera towards the road, where hundreds of people can be seen standing on the road to welcome the winners. In her post, she expressed her gratitude to the fans for their unwavering support for the team. " These happy faces have waited for this very lovingly and patiently," Anushka wrote. Last night, Kohli became emotional after the final delivery confirmed RCB's victory against Punjab Kings. With tears in his eyes, he ran straight to the boundary ropes to embrace Anushka lovingly consoled her emotional husband. She gave him a peck on his cheek. Virat also planted a sweet kiss on her forehead. Anushka had watched the entire final match from the stands and was seen jumping with joy as RCB registered a marvellous victory against Punjab Kings couple, who are affectionately referred to as "Virushka" by their fans, literally sealed this special win with their love and warmth.

