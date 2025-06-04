403
New York museum exhibits Milky Way in new light
(MENAFN) A prominent museum in New York City has introduced an innovative space-themed show that invites visitors to delve into the history and future of the Milky Way galaxy, focusing on the influence of cosmic movement on our solar system.
Named "Encounters in the Milky Way," the new production will welcome audiences beginning June 9. It marks the seventh space presentation produced by the museum’s planetarium and is the result of collaboration between astronomers, experts in scientific visualization, and artists. The show takes viewers on a journey through the galaxy’s history stretching billions of years into the past, while also offering projections of its anticipated evolution over the coming millions of years.
Presented within a specially designed theater, the production uses cutting-edge, high-resolution projection technology and an immersive audio system to simulate the experience of traveling through space and witnessing the galaxy from a unique perspective.
According to the show’s curator, Jackie Faherty, this project benefited greatly from the European Space Agency’s Gaia mission, a comprehensive endeavor sometimes referred to as the “billion-star survey.” This initiative aims to map the precise positions, distances, and trajectories of nearly 2 billion stars in the Milky Way.
“Gaia dropped a map that all humans should be proud of,” said Faherty during a preview event on Tuesday. “We mapped the cosmos in a way, and the Milky Way really is the star of it, in a way we had never been able to do before,” she added.
The extensive data collected on star motion has provided an unprecedented visual experience for audiences. Among the highlights are never-before-seen simulations, including the first depiction of the Milky Way’s active and ongoing merger with several smaller satellite galaxies.
