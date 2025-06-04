Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-4 June 4 2025: Check Prize Money, Winning Ticket HERE
Kerala Lottery Results Dhanalekshmi DL-4 : Dhanalekshmi is among the seven lotteries that are held by the Kerala State Lotteries Department weekly. The draw for the Dhanalekshmi DL-4 lottery takes place at 3 p.m. An alphabetical code identifies each lottery, and the code for the Dhanalekshmi lottery is "DL." The representation of the code includes the draw number.
Winners must ensure that they claim their prizes by submitting their tickets to the organization within 30 days of the draw. Failing to do so will lead to the forfeiture of the winnings. Additionally, the Kerala Government Gazette publishes the results of the Kerala lottery.
Let us take a look at the Dhanalekshmi DL-4 prize structure:
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
DP 103715
Consolation Prize: Rs 5000
Result awaited
2nd Prize: Rs 50 lakh
DW 477338
3rd Prize: Rs 20 lakh
DP 761562
4th Prize: Rs 1 lakh
1) DN 535296
2) DO 600072
3) DP 790218
4) DR 774726
5) DS 305838
6) DT 336811
7) DU 258068
8) DV 721042
9) DW 240752
10) DX 376025
11) DY 298776
12) DZ 256862
5th Prize: Rs 5000
8223 6239 5604 0981 1075 4956 1334 3067 5062 8197 5426 6214 2038 3359 4651 6392 4125...
6th Prize: Rs 1,000
Result awaited
7th Prize: Rs 500
Result awaited
8th Prize: Rs 100
Result awaited
9th Prize: Rs 50
Result awaited
The Kerala State Lotteries Department, established by the Government of Kerala in 1967, operates the lottery system. It is the first of its kind in India, conducting weekly lotteries. Currently, the department organizes seven lotteries, with draws occurring daily at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.
