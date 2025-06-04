Russia Dropped Nearly 200 Guided Bombs Dropped On Sumy Region In Two Weeks Governor

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces have dropped nearly 200 guided aerial bombs on Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region over the past two weeks, according to Oleg Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

The situation remains serious but under control, he said in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"The security situation along the Sumy border remains complex, dynamic, but manageable," Hryhorov said.

The fiercest fighting is currently taking place near the Yunakivka and Khotin communities, where Russian troops are attempting to advance in small groups and entrench their positions. However, these areas have long been evacuated, and Ukrainian forces are successfully holding the line and thwarting Russian advances.

Zelensky: Russia's commitment to war argument for new tough sanctions

"The Russian army continues to shell border villages relentlessly, striking residential homes, farms, and civilian infrastructure - even in rear communities," Hryhorov said. "To protect civilians, evacuations are ongoing. In the past 24 hours alone, 113 residents were evacuated from the Sumy and Shostka districts."

He added that in the last two weeks, Russian forces have dropped nearly 200 guided bombs on the Sumy region, with a marked increase in aerial attacks. The enemy is using a variety of airborne threats, including Lancet loitering munitions, kamikaze drones, FPV drones, and UAVs equipped with explosive payloads. During this period, Ukrainian air defense forces successfully destroyed 146 enemy drones.

"We are continuing to strengthen our air defenses," Hryhorov said. "Decisions have been made at the Defense Council level, including new procedures for approving mass events during martial law. Every step is aimed at protecting the civilian population."

Early on June 3, Russian forces launched a long-range multiple rocket attack on Sumy, killing four people and injuring 28.