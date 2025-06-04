Azerbaijani Official Highlights Long-Term Deals As Key To Maximizing Natural Gas Value

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Recent global events have underscored the critical importance of stable and reliable energy supplies, while countries simultaneously strive to transition to cleaner, greener energy sources, said Kamal Abbasov, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Speaking during the "Gas Markets – A New Structure for Producers, Transporters, and Consumers" session at the 30th Baku Energy Forum, Abbasov noted that this dual goal requires a smarter and more flexible energy system that can ensure security while supporting a low-carbon future.

Abbasov emphasized that natural gas plays a vital role not only as an energy source but also across many sectors of daily life, highlighting its key contribution to fertilizer production, which supports global food security amid rising populations. He also pointed out gas's role in methanol production for industries such as chemicals, plastics, and clean fuels, stressing that its value extends far beyond electricity and heating.

"To fully realize the potential of natural gas, long-term and stable agreements are essential. Upstream projects like exploration and production require significant, costly, and time-consuming investments that demand trust and stability among producers, transporters, and consumers alike," Abbasov said.

Azerbaijan's experience with projects such as the Shah Deniz field and the Southern Gas Corridor exemplifies the success of long-term partnerships, spanning over 25 years, which enabled strategic planning and large investments. These projects now provide reliable gas supplies to European countries.

The deputy minister also highlighted the importance of proper resource management and strategic vision, noting Azerbaijan's ongoing efforts to increase gas production while fully honoring its contractual obligations.

"Natural gas remains a core part of the energy mix, but Azerbaijan is equally committed to preparing for a cleaner future. The country is investing in gas infrastructure alongside advancing renewable energy development, particularly leveraging the high solar and wind potential in the Caspian Sea and Karabakh regions to diversify energy sources and reduce emissions," the deputy minister stated.

He recalled that Azerbaijan's hosting of the COP29 climate summit demonstrates its commitment to global climate goals and playing a constructive role in the energy transition.

“As gas markets evolve, Azerbaijan moves forward with a clear and balanced approach,” Abbasov said. By increasing production, expanding export infrastructure, and meeting the energy needs of partner countries, Azerbaijan continues to be a reliable energy supplier.

It additionally supports the expansion of renewable energy and the transition to clean energy sources. This balanced path reflects the country's long-term vision focused on energy security, strong cooperation, and clean energy targets.

We believe that through collaboration and smart planning, it is possible to build an energy future that works for everyone,” Abbasov concluded.