Sanu Gold Extends Mineralization At Its Daina 2 Target To Over 1.5Km And Makes A New Discovery At The Salat East Target

Since the drill programme began in February 2025, a total of 9,118 meters were drilled on the Daina gold exploration permit, with assay results for several holes still pending. Preliminary drill results have extended mineralization at the Daina 2 Target and resulted in another new discovery at the Salat East Target, with highlights provided below.

Daina 2 Target highlights:



Following the new Daina 2 Target discovery announced earlier this year, further drilling has successfully confirmed mineralization between the Daina 2 Main and the Daina 2 South zones, thereby extending the mineralization by approximately 1,000 meters to a strike length of at least 1,500 meters.

Key preliminary drill results to date include:



Hole DAI-RC-067: 26m of 2.54 g/t Au from 18m, including 11m of 5.48 g/t Au .



Hole DAI-RC-061: 32m of 1.24 g/t Au from 13m including:





9m of 2.48 g/t Au from 34m and



11m of 3.43 g/t Au from 53m, including 8m of 4.44 g/t Au .



Hole DAI-RC-069: 22m of 1.02 g/t Au from 17m, including 2m of 2.52 g/t Au.



Hole DAI-AC-078: 18m of 1.06 g/t Au from 24m, including 4m of 1.85 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-AC-088: 10m of 1.54 g/t Au from 14m, including 2m of 6.81 g/t Au.

Mineralization remains open to the south where the trends defined in the ground geophysics indicates the main structure continues for a further 1,000 meters. A second rig has been mobilized with a further 4,000 meters of drilling currently underway on the Daina permit.

Salat East Target highlights:



Salat East target is located only 4km from the Daina 1 South target.

First ever drilling at the Salat East target identified mineralization of significant width over a strike length of at least 500 meters, within a granite hosted northeast striking structure.

The mineralized structure remains open suggesting significant opportunity for expansion along strike and at depth, with follow-up drilling expected to be planned in the next drilling campaign. Drill results highlights include 34m of 1.42 g/t Au from 24m, including 12m of 3.24 g/t Au (Hole DAI-RC-076).

Martin Pawlitschek, President and CEO of Sanu Gold commented: "We are very pleased with the preliminary results of our ongoing exploration programme. Our key focus was to test the extensive gold bearing structures first discovered late last year at Daina 2, where further drilling confirmed wide zones of mineralization from the southern extension of the structure. We have also completed initial lines of drilling across the granitoid hosted Salat East target where we made a new discovery as significant widths and grades of gold mineralization were returned, while the structure remains open in all directions.

In parallel, we continue to progress our strategy of growing our presence in Guinea by assessing early-stage exploration opportunities. Given Sanu's proven commitment to exploration and our strong shareholder backing, we believe that we are well positioned to be a partner of choice for the award of available exploration tenements."

ONGOING DRILL PROGRAM DETAILS

Since the start of the program in February 2025, a total of 4,144 meters Reverse Circulation (RC) were drilled in 31 RC holes, 3,364 meters Air Core (AC) were drilled in 73 AC holes and 1,610 meters Diamond Drill (DD) were drilled in six oriented core holes in the Daina Project (Figure 1). The results for all the diamond holes and for ten RC and seven Air Core holes are pending.

The follow-up drill programme was designed to test the lateral and downdip extension of large and high-grade gold mineralization previously intercepted on the southern extension of the Daina 2 target.[1] At Salat East, gold mineralization associated with a northeast trending structure hosted within a granite intrusive was tested over 500 meters of strike length. At Daina 1 South the program tested the extension of a NNW-striking parallel system of gold mineralized structures.







Figure 1: Daina key prospects.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Daina 2 Target

A total of 60 AC holes totaling 2,558 meters and twenty-five RC holes totaling 2,845 meters and three diamond core holes totaling 720 meters were drilled at the Daina 2 Target (Figure 2). The results are pending for all three diamond holes.

This drilling program was designed to test lateral and downdip extension of large gold mineralization previously intercepted on the southern extension of the Daina 2 structure, including 51 meters at 3.11 g/t Au from 6 meters in hole DAI-AC-021, see the Sanu Gold news releases dated January 21, 2025.

Five drill fences oriented in East-West and spaced 100 meters to 200 meters apart have been drilled along the southern part of the structure filling in the area to the north towards the main zone. The program yielded encouraging results consisting of intercepts of multiple sets of mineralized zones (Table 1) and showing a 600-meter-long northward extension of the newly discovered zone. The defined gold structure is open towards the south where the geophysics indicates that it may continue for another 1Km (Figure 2).

The trend of gold mineralization intercepted at the southern extension at Daina 2 coincides with a north-south trending area of elevated chargeability and resistivity. Observations of rock chip samples from RC and AC drill and core samples from diamond drill holes show that the gold mineralization is hosted within hydrothermally altered and deformed coarse-grained greywacke locally alternating with thin layers of fine-grained siltstones crosscut by auriferous quartz veins associated with disseminated pyrite and arsenopyrite. Zones of extensive quartz veins and breccia host large and high-grade gold mineralization.

Mineralization has been encountered at depth in DAI-RC-072 suggesting that mineralised system could be thicker with 20m of 0.35 g/t Au intersected from 185 meters depth.

Best preliminary intercepts from the 2025 campaign include (Table 1):



Hole DAI-RC-061: 32m of 1.24 g/t Au from 13m, including 9m of 2.48 g/t Au , and 11m of 3.43 g/t Au from 53m, including 8m of 4.44 g/t Au .

Hole DAI-RC-067: 26m of 2.54 g/t Au of from 18m including 11m of 5.48 g/t Au

Hole DAI-RC-069: 22m of 1.02 g/t Au from 17m, including 2m of 2.52 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-AC-078: 18m of 1.06 g/t Au from 24m, including 4m of 1.85 g/t Au. Hole DAI-AC-088: 10m of 1.54 g/t Au from 14m.

Best intercepts from previous drill campaigns include (News release dated January 21, 2025):



Hole DAI-AC-021: 51m of 3.11 g/t Au from 6m, including 4m of 4.47 g/t Au , as well as 5m of 20.0 g/t Au further downhole

Hole DAI-RC-004: 21m of 4.75 g/t Au from 56m, including 1m of 85.5 g/t Au

Hole DAI-RC-001: 37m of 1.99 g/t Au from 21m, including 1m of 32.6 g/t Au, followed further downhole by 15m of 1.23 g/t Au, including 1m of 12.3 g/t Au

Hole DAI-RC-013: 11m of 5.50 g/t Au from 80m, including 1m of 56.6 g/t Au

Hole DAI-AC-022: 16m of 0.94 g/t Au from 20m, including 8m of 1.2 g/t Au Hole DAI-RC-051: 4m of 1.84 g/t Au from 60m

Broad zones of gold mineralization have been intersected in the greywacke unit as summarized in Table 1 and Figure 3.







Figure 2: Daina 2 current program drill collars and key intercepts (previous in dark boxes and new light boxes) over resistivity map.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 3: Two drill sections from Daina 2 South.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Salat East Target

Two air core holes totaling 85 meters, nine RC holes totaling 1,117 meters and two oriented diamond core holes totaling 590 meters were drilled at Salat East Target (Table 3). All the diamond core, as well as five RC holes have results pending.

The program was designed to test a 500-meter-long segment of a NE-trending gold-bearing structures hosted in a granite. The intrusive rock is extensively sheared and hydrothermally altered and associated with a zone of elevated chargeability and resistivity (Figure 4).

Scout drilling consistently returned wide zones of mineralisation and alteration to a vertical depth of 100 meters. Gold Mineralization along the Shear Zone is characterized by a network of steeply dipping gold-bearing veins and veinlets associated with disseminated pyrite in altered and sheared granite (Figure 5). RC and DD drilling define the mineralized zones from surface to a depth of 200 meter deep and vary in width from 50 meter to up to 100 meter. The gold structure remains open for significant expansion along strike and at depth.

Results from Salat Target to date include:



Hole DAI-RC-076: 34m of 1.42 g/t Au from 24m, including 12m of 3.24 g/t Au .

Hole DAI-RC-077: 34m of 0.50 g/t Au from 14m, including 4m of 1.06 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-RC-078: 44m of 0.34 g/t Au from 62m, including 2m of 1.07 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-RC-078: 18m of 0.48 g/t Au from 126m, including 2m of 1.27 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-RC-075: 12m of 0.60 g/t Au from 136m, including 2m of 2.39 g/t Au.

Hole DAI-RC-076: 16m of 0.40 g/t Au from 72m, including 2m of 1.32 g/t Au. Hole DAI-RC-078: 14m of 0.37 g/t Au from 28m.







Figure 4: Salat East, showing drill locations, intercepts and trend of artisanal workings. Highlighted assays results from AC and RC drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:









Figure 5: Salat East Target cross-sections showing geological and structural interpretation, RC drill hole traces, highlighted assays results from AC and RC drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



Daina 1 South Target

Two RC holes totaling 182 meters, eleven AC holes totaling 721 meters and one oriented diamond core hole of 300-meter depth were drilled at the Daina 1 South Target (Table 2).

The objective of the drill program at Daina 1 South was to test the extension of a NNW-striking parallel system of gold mineralized structures. The mineralized structure occurs at faulted contact between the high chargeability graphitic siltstone and medium to low chargeability zone greywacke rocks and is expressed in the field by an area of extensive deformation hydrothermal alteration and artisanal works, pits and shafts, aligned along the identified gold structure. Significant intervals from this program reported herein include (Table 2):

Hole DAI-AC-091: 10m of 0.67 g/t Au from 4m, including 2m of 2.46 g/t Au and 24m of 0.52 g/t Au from 32m, including 2m of 2.45 g/t Au from 42m.

The results are from an area with a large artisanal pit in bedrock. At the time of this release the result for only one AC hole was available. Results are pending from this target area for 10 Air Core Holes, 2 RC holes and 1 diamond hole.

OTHER ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAMMES:

- At Diguifara, four oriented diamond core holes for a total of 1,120 meters have been completed across the target of Dig 1, Dig 2 and Dig 3. Results for these are pending. One RC and Air Core rig has been mobilized to Diguifara to follow up the strike extents of mineralization identified in last year's drilling at Dig 1, Dig 2 and Dig 3. A program consisting of 17 RC holes for 1,400 meters and 20 AC holes for 2,100 meters is underway.

- A diamond core rig has been mobilized to Bantabaye where a program of three oriented diamond core holes is underway. Our geophysics contractors have also been mobilized to Bantabaye where a 90-line Kilometer extension of the ground geophysics is underway to cover the gold trends in the southern part of the permit. In parallel, a program of auger geochemical sampling has also commenced targeting the gold trends in the north and in the south of the Bantabaye Permit.

CORPORATE UPDATE:

The Company welcomes Peter Hemstead to the Board of Directors. Peter brings extensive corporate governance and audit experience to the board.

We also thank Galen McNamara who completed his tenure on the Board at the Annual General Meeting. Galen has made significant contributions to the Company's start up years.

Table 1: Daina 2 Target RC drill intercepts.