Sanu Gold Extends Mineralization At Its Daina 2 Target To Over 1.5Km And Makes A New Discovery At The Salat East Target
|Hole ID
|X-UTM
|Y-UTM
|
|
|
|Intercept
|Interval
|From
|Prospect
|Length
|Azimuth
|Dip
|
|
|
|(m)
|(o)
|(o)
|(g/t Au)
|(m)
|(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DAI-AC-030
|503 742
|1 317 999
|24
|90
|-55
|0.77
|18
|0
|Daina 2
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.51
|2
|2
|
|DAI-AC-031
|503 756
|1 318 004
|58
|90
|-55
|0.85
|6
|16
|Daina 2
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.12
|2
|16
|
|DAI-AC-032
|503 788
|1 318 002
|55
|90
|-55
|0.42
|2
|10
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-033
|503 823
|1 318 002
|44
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-RC-060
|503641
|1318003
|156
|90
|-55
|0.50
|2
|86
|Daina 2
|and
|
|
|
|
|
|0.33
|2
|113
|
|and
|
|
|
|
|
|1.06
|7
|122
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.41
|4
|122
|
|and
|
|
|
|
|
|0.51
|8
|136
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.93
|1
|143
|
|DAI-RC-061
|503702
|1318000
|120
|90
|-55
|1.24
|32
|13
|Daina 2
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.48
|9
|34
|
|and
|
|
|
|
|
|3.43
|11
|53
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|4.44
|8
|53
|
|and
|
|
|
|
|
|0.40
|6
|73
|
|DAI-RC-062
|503668
|1318000
|140
|90
|-55
|0.47
|2
|48
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.22
|6
|69
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.01
|2
|74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.22
|2
|84
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.76
|1
|85
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.21
|4
|92
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.38
|2
|109
|
|DAI-AC-034
|503843
|1318005
|39
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-035
|503734
|1317904
|60
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-036
|503772
|1317903
|50
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-037
|503799
|1317905
|47
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-038
|503827
|1317906
|44
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-039
|503850
|1317907
|43
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-RC-063
|503712
|1317902
|145
|90
|-55
|0.32
|1
|17
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.53
|1
|29
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.42
|1
|116
|
|DAI-RC-064
|503649.2
|1317900
|132
|90
|-55
|0.46
|1
|26
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.31
|1
|83
|
|DAI-AC-040
|503751
|1317802
|49
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-041
|503775
|1317799
|49
|90
|-55
|0.48
|4
|44
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-042
|503806
|1317801
|50
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-043
|503834
|1317801
|40
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-044
|503859
|1317800
|49
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-045
|503889
|1317799
|50
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-046
|503627
|1317801
|47
|90
|-55
|0.39
|2
|14
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-047
|503656
|1317801
|47
|90
|-55
|0.85
|12
|6
|Daina 2
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.67
|4
|8
|
|DAI-AC-048
|503679
|1317796
|53
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-RC-065
|503710
|1317802
|78
|90
|-55
|2.94
|1
|13
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.96
|1
|54
|
|DAI-RC-066
|503577
|1317799
|70
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-049
|503743
|1318100
|53
|90
|-55
|0.81
|4
|2
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.00
|2
|2
|
|DAI-AC-050
|503772
|1318102
|52
|90
|-55
|0.38
|2
|0
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-051
|503803
|1318106
|44
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-RC-067
|503691
|1318100
|70
|90
|-55
|2.54
|26
|18
|Daina 2
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|5.50
|11
|34
|
|DAI-RC-068
|503627
|1318099
|144
|90
|-55
|0.40
|2
|59
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|2.81
|2
|69
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.12
|2
|89
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.84
|11
|103
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.69
|3
|103
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|5.88
|2
|120
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|10.98
|1
|120
|
|DAI-AC-052
|503710
|1318192
|47
|90
|-55
|0.50
|10
|16
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-053
|503735
|1318202
|47
|90
|-55
|0.60
|4
|6
|Daina 2
|DAI-RC-069
|503651
|1318195
|96
|90
|
|1.02
|22
|17
|Daina 2
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.52
|2
|20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.90
|2
|42
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.92
|9
|49
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|4.23
|1
|50
|
|DAI-RC-070
|503607
|1318199
|130
|90
|-55
|1.51
|2
|49
|Daina 2
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.65
|1
|49
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.50
|30
|62
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.13
|10
|81
|
|DAI-RC-071
|503707
|1318100
|170
|270
|-55
|0.71
|2
|3
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.06
|8
|47
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|4.59
|1
|53
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|6.30
|2
|61
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|12.06
|1
|61
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.52
|2
|87
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.80
|1
|102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.52
|7
|109
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.20
|1
|111
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.66
|1
|122
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.46
|2
|135
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.57
|23
|142
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.04
|4
|150
|
|DAI-RC-072
|503587
|1318099
|210
|90
|-55
|0.82
|1
|50
|Daina 2
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.13
|1
|76
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.65
|4
|73
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.26
|3
|107
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.53
|21
|100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.68
|1
|125
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.36
|2
|134
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.23
|8
|147
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.30
|3
|192
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.59
|1
|180
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.35
|20
|185
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.58
|1
|209
|
|DAI-AC-054
|503669
|1318300
|29
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-055
|503686
|1318299
|25
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-056
|503700
|1318302
|29
|90
|-55
|0.87
|2
|8
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-057
|503715
|1318303
|41
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-058
|503735
|1318311
|40
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-059
|503760
|1318315
|37
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-060
|503781.5
|1318313
|25
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-061
|503795.5
|1318315
|16
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-062
|503811.5
|1318312
|13
|90
|-55
|0.32
|2
|2
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-063
|503818.5
|1318316
|12
|90
|-55
|0.42
|2
|4
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-064
|503824.5
|1318314
|14
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-065
|503832.5
|1318317
|21
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-066
|503844.5
|1318315
|44
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-067
|503652
|1318287
|36
|90
|
|0.38
|6
|2
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.07
|4
|24
|
|DAI-AC-068
|503632
|1318282
|36
|90
|-55
|0.50
|24
|12
|Daina 2
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.34
|1
|20
|
|DAI-AC-069
|503612
|1318350
|41
|90
|-55
|0.89
|36
|6
|Daina 2
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.61
|14
|14
|
|DAI-RC-073
|503542
|1318350
|114
|90
|-55
|0.35
|1
|1
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.27
|5
|49
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.81
|3
|50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.44
|19
|62
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.17
|1
|65
|
|DAI-AC-070
|503448
|1318692
|54
|90
|-55
|0.57
|2
|6
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.44
|2
|14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.22
|8
|38
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.500
|2
|44
|
|DAI-RC-074
|503409
|1318708
|100
|90
|-55
|1.96
|1
|28
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.69
|2
|66
|
|DAI-AC-071
|503287
|1318500
|52
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-072
|503316
|1318498
|46
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-073
|503342
|1318500
|43
|90
|-55
|0.405
|14
|20
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-074
|503372
|1318499
|42
|90
|-55
|0.638
|12
|8
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-075
|503396
|1318500
|51
|90
|-55
|0.37
|2
|6
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-076
|503426
|1318499
|54
|90
|-55
|0.391
|2
|50
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-077
|503456
|1318489
|48
|90
|-55
|0.51
|2
|30
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-078
|503546
|1318503
|48
|90
|-55
|0.36
|2
|4
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.061
|18
|24
|
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.854
|4
|34
|
|DAI-AC-079
|503572
|1318511
|50
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-080
|503597
|1318530
|43
|90
|-55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-083
|503342
|1318806
|54
|90
|55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-084
|503375
|1318884
|49
|90
|55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-085
|503191
|1319200
|9
|90
|55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-085-A
|503193
|1319200
|62
|90
|55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-086
|503093
|1319299
|52
|90
|55
|0.74
|2
|40
|Daina 2
|DAI-AC-087
|502809
|1319702
|59
|90
|55
|0.310
|2
|34
|Daina 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.336
|8
|44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.467
|2
|58
|
|DAI-AC-088
|502751
|1319679
|53
|90
|55
|1.54
|10
|14
|Daina 2
|including
|
|
|
|
|
|6.81
|2
|14
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.71
|2
|32
|
|DAI-AC-089
|502603
|1319935
|57
|90
|55
|0.62
|2
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.43
|6
|20
|
|DAI-AC-090
|502422
|1320253
|32
|90
|55
|0.61
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.51
|2
|14
|
|DAI-RC-079
|503312
|1318800
|88
|90
|55
|NSV
|
|
|
|DAI-RC-080
|503261
|1318800
|144
|90
|55
|NSV
|
|
|
|DAI-RC-081
|503313
|1318904
|91
|90
|55
|0.90
|2
|66
|
|DAI-RC-082
|503153
|1319197
|84
|90
|55
|NSV
|
|
|
|DAI-RC-083
|503045
|1319296
|84
|90
|55
|NSV
|
|
|
|DAI-RC-084
|502949
|1319399
|72
|90
|55
|0.31
|2
|36
|
|DAI-RC-085
|502690
|1319702
|126
|90
|55
|0.48
|2
|82
|
|DAI-RC-086
|502650
|1319801
|92
|90
|55
|0.49
|2
|8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.97
|4
|70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.40
|2
|90
|
|DAI-RC-087
|502550
|1319937
|104
|90
|55
|NSV
|
|
|
|DAI-RC-088
|502 394
|1 320 272
|85
|90
|55
|1.30
|2
|36
|
|Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of ≥1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts ≥1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.
Table 2: Daina 1 South Target RC and AC drill intercepts.
|Hole ID
|X-UTM
|Y-UTM
|
|
|
|Intercept
|Interval
|From
|Prospect
|Length
|Azimuth
|Dip
|
|
|
|(m)
|(o)
|(o)
|(g/t Au)
|(m)
|(m)
|2025 Drilling Results
|DAI-RC-050
|504 878
|1 311 202
|111
|270
|55
|0.32
|4
|24
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.54
|4
|60
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.6
|2
|110
|
|DAI-AC-001
|504 793
|1 311 191
|80
|270
|55
|0.46
|2
|10
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.67
|2
|22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.34
|36
|42
|
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.1
|2
|56
|
|DAI-AC-002
|504 652
|1 311 208
|77
|270
|55
|1.32
|4
|10
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.59
|2
|30
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.33
|2
|40
|
|DAI-AC-003
|504 769
|1 311 266
|83
|270
|55
|0.31
|14
|22
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.35
|4
|48
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.5
|10
|74
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.1
|2
|78
|
|DAI-AC-004
|504 755
|1 311 306
|73
|270
|55
|1.25
|2
|4
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.37
|8
|20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.85
|2
|46
|
|DAI-AC-005
|504 821
|1 311 102
|101
|270
|55
|0.65
|2
|20
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.36
|8
|84
|
|DAI-AC-006
|504 666
|1 311 100
|84
|270
|55
|0.52
|4
|10
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.87
|8
|72
|
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.68
|2
|72
|
|DAI-AC-007
|504 633
|1 311 098
|75
|270
|55
|0.35
|2
|6
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.34
|2
|16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.32
|4
|42
|
|DAI-AC-008
|504 629
|1 311 259
|57
|270
|55
|0.5
|18
|2
|Daina 1
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.25
|2
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.18
|4
|42
|
|DAI-AC-009
|504 802
|1 311 215
|100
|295
|55
|0.31
|8
|30
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.58
|4
|52
|
|DAI-AC-010
|504 795
|1 311 180
|107
|295
|55
|0.3
|2
|36
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.44
|2
|46
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.37
|4
|62
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.36
|2
|88
|
|DAI-AC-011
|504 593
|1 311 305
|83
|270
|55
|0.38
|8
|8
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.55
|20
|24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.46
|2
|74
|
|DAI-AC-012
|504 685
|1 311 405
|70
|270
|55
|0.95
|8
|26
|Daina 1
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|3.34
|2
|32
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.32
|2
|44
|
|DAI-AC-013
|504 652
|1 311 503
|62
|270
|55
|0.58
|10
|8
|
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.88
|2
|16
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.41
|6
|52
|
|DAI-RC-059
|504 875
|1 311 202
|133
|270
|55
|0.49
|4
|44
|Daina 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.6
|2
|66
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.33
|2
|106
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.08
|2
|132
|
|DAI-AC-014
|502 969
|1 315 702
|41
|270
|55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 1
|DAI-AC-015
|502 939
|1 315 699
|85
|270
|55
|0.48
|2
|62
|Daina 1
|DAI-AC-016
|502 910
|1 315 702
|77
|270
|55
|0.32
|6
|22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.46
|2
|56
|
|DAI-AC-017
|502 942
|1 315 799
|89
|270
|55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 1
|DAI-AC-018
|502 895
|1 315 802
|41
|270
|55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 1
|DAI-AC-019
|502 428
|1 316 202
|69
|270
|55
|NSV
|
|
|Daina 1
|DAI-AC-091
|504 749
|1 311 203
|56
|270
|55
|0.670
|10
|4
|Daina 1
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.465
|2
|4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.52
|24
|32
|
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.453
|2
|42
|
|Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of ≥1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts ≥1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.
Table 3: Salat East Target RC drill intercepts.
|Hole ID
|X-UTM
|Y-UTM
|
|
|
|Intercept
|Interval
|From
|Prospect
|Length
|Azimuth
|Dip
|
|
|
|(m)
|(o)
|(o)
|(g/t Au)
|(m)
|(m)
|DAI-RC-075
|508360
|1310185
|210
|90
|55
|0.93
|2
|114
|Salat East
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.58
|12
|136
|
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|2.39
|2
|146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.50
|2
|162
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.30
|8
|202
|
|DAI-RC-076
|508434
|1310187
|155
|90
|55
|1.42
|34
|24
|Salat East
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|3.24
|12
|36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.40
|4
|72
|
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.32
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1.10
|2
|102
|
|DAI-AC-081
|508508
|1310185
|46
|90
|55
|NSV
|
|
|
|DAI-AC-082
|508438
|1309987
|39
|90
|55
|NSV
|
|
|
|DAI-RC-077
|508359
|1309966
|160
|90
|55
|0.50
|34
|14
|
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.06
|4
|26
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.36
|2
|58
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.34
|2
|150
|
|DAI-RC-078
|508296
|1309978
|190
|90
|-55
|0.66
|4
|14
|Salat East
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.37
|14
|28
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.34
|44
|62
|
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.07
|2
|72
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.50
|18
|126
|
|Including
|
|
|
|
|
|1.27
|2
|140
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|0.33
|2
|168
|
|Notes: The Company does not have sufficient information to make a determination of the true widths of the drill hole intersections reported in this release. Drillhole intercepts are calculated using a minimum downhole length of ≥1 m, a cut-off grade of 0.3 g/t gold, and may include up to 3m of internal dilution within the intercept. Only intercepts ≥1 m are reported. Sample intervals are comprised of RC drill chips, which are sampled at regular 1 m intervals. Assays are reported uncut. Grid coordinates are UTM WGS84 Zone 29N. NSV = no significant values.
QUALITY ASSURANCE / QUALITY CONTROL ("QA/QC")
Sampling was completed at 2m composite intervals, except where holes terminated at an uneven depth meterage, in which cases 1m intervals were sampled. Sampling followed industry best practices, utilizing large riffle splitters, conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists and the chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was continuously monitored. An appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards) and blanks totaling 5% of the total number of samples shipped to the laboratory was inserted approximately every 20th sample to ensure an effective QA/QC program was carried out. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results. All samples were analyzed using CPA-Au1 (Gamma ray analysis of sample for gold by photon assay instrument) at the MSALABS SAS in Bamako, Mali ("MSALABS"). MSALABS is an internationally recognized and commercially certified laboratory and is independent of Sanu Gold.
QUALIFIED PERSON
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Serigne Dieng, Ph.D., M.Sc., a Member (MAIG) of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG), Exploration Manager of the Company and a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
ABOUT SANU GOLD
Located within the Siguiri Basin, a world class gold district that is host to several operating mines and major new discoveries, Sanu Gold is exploring three high-quality gold exploration permits in Guinea, West Africa. The Company has defined multi-kilometer long gold-bearing structures on each of the gold exploration permits, with multiple high-value drill targets and is targeting multi-million-ounce gold discoveries. Sanu is operated by a highly experienced team, with successful records of discovery, resource development and mine permitting.
Martin Pawlitschek
President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.
For further information regarding Sanu Gold, please visit the Company's website at or contact:
| Anthony Simone
Simone Capital
416-881-5154
...
| Martin Pawlitschek
President & CEO, Sanu Gold Corp.
Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
717 - 1030 West Georgia Street | Vancouver, British Columbia | Canada | V6E 2Y3
Telephone: (647) 473-7268 |
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicates", "opportunity", "possible" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the anticipated timing for completion of various exploration or drilling programs. Although Sanu Gold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results or realities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such material risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's plans for exploration on its properties and ability to execute on plans, ability to raise sufficient capital to fund its obligations under its property agreements going forward, ability to maintain its material property agreements, mineral tenures and concessions in good standing, to explore and develop its projects; changes in economic conditions or financial markets; the inherent hazards associated with mineral exploration and mining operations, future prices of gold and other metals, changes in general economic conditions and local risks in the jurisdiction (Guinea) in which it operates, accuracy of mineral resource and reserve estimates, the potential for new discoveries, the ability of the Company to obtain the necessary permits and consents required to explore, drill and develop the projects and if obtained, to obtain such permits and consents in a timely fashion relative to the Company's plans and business objectives for the projects; the general ability of the Company to monetize its mineral resources; changes in environmental and other laws or regulations that could have an impact on the Company's operations, compliance with environmental laws and regulations, dependence on key management personnel; general competition in the mining industry availability of capital and financing; general economic, market or business conditions, regulatory changes; timeliness of regulatory approvals as well as those factors discussed in the Company's public disclosure record. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.
________________________
1 See the Sanu Gold news releases dated January 21, 2025
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Sanu Gold Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
