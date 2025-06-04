Elpis Biopharmaceuticals And Singapore General Hospital Enter Research Collaboration Agreement To Develop Next Generation Allogeneic CAR Technologies

Agreement focuses on advancing armored and bi-specific CAR-γδTs for AML and multiple myeloma

LEXINGTON, Mass. and SINGAPORE, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elpis Biopharmaceuticals , a clinical-stage cell therapy company developing bispecific armored CAR-T therapies for solid tumors, today announced entry into a research collaboration agreement with Singapore General Hospital (SGH). The agreement focuses on the development of next generation allogeneic CAR technologies, including an armored CAR-γδT (gamma-delta-T), targeting acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and a bi-specific CAR-γδT for multiple myeloma (MM).

Under the terms of the research collaboration agreement, Elpis will contribute the bispecific and armored CAR technologies to SGH via a technology transfer, which was completed at the end of April. SGH will leverage its unique γδT platform and clinical expertise to advance the development of each asset into separate investigator-initiated trials. Should the data be favorable, both parties have expressed a mutual intention to explore the formation of a joint venture to further develop and commercialize the therapies.

"CAR-γδTs represent the cutting edge of cancer therapy given the potential of such technologies to span the entirety of the immune system," stated Assistant Professor Alice Cheung, Junior Principal Investigator, Department of Haematology, and study scientific lead at SGH.

"Through our research collaboration with Elpis, we aim to develop potent and durable cell therapies for AML and MM. By leveraging robust immune modulation, our goal is to enhance antitumor activity and ultimately improve clinical outcomes," said Assistant Professor Chen Yunxin, Senior Consultant, Department of Haematology, and study clinical lead at SGH.

Elpis has developed a suite of integrated, proprietary technologies that work in concert to unlock the full therapeutic potential of CAR-T in multiple tumor settings and immune cell modalities. These innovations aim to overcome the most significant challenges in tumor treatment: immune suppression within the tumor microenvironment (TME) and antigen heterogeneity. The precision engineered cell type specific armor modulates the persistence of the CAR engineered immune cells and bystander immune cell activities.

"At Elpis, we are taking CAR-γδTs to the 'next generation' by combining cell type-specific multi-mechanism armor and bi-specific tumor targeting antibodies," stated Yan Chen, MD, PhD, founder and CEO of Elpis Biopharmaceuticals. "These innovations are designed to overcome multiple resistance mechanisms to deliver safer, more effective, and persistent therapies at a significantly reduced cost compared to autologous CAR-Ts. We are excited to align with SGH and its researchers to initiate clinical trials investigating our therapies for the treatment of AML and multiple myeloma."

About Elpis Biopharmaceuticals

Elpis Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharma company pioneering next-generation cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company is advancing a pipeline of first- and best-in-class bispecific armored CAR-T therapies designed to overcome the challenges of tumor heterogeneity and the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment. Its proprietary platforms-including a multi-mechanism armor technology, bispecific targeting antibodies, a cytokine cocktail-based cell manufacturing process, and a rapid mRNA display discovery engine-are integrated to deliver safer, more durable, and more effective therapeutic responses. Elpis's lead programs include EPC-003 for glioblastoma and EPC-002 for a broad range of solid tumors. Elpis Biopharmaceuticals is headquartered in Lexington, MA and Singapore. For more information, visit .

About Singapore General Hospital

Singapore General Hospital, established in 1821, is the largest tertiary hospital in Singapore and ranked among the world's best. It provides the most comprehensive patient-centred care with over 50 clinical specialties on its campus. As an Academic Medical Centre, it takes pride in training healthcare professionals and conducting cutting edge research to meet evolving needs of the nation as well as the region. Driven by a strong sense of purpose, SGH is committed to give of its best to heal and bring hope, as it has for over 200 years. For more information, please visit