United States M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report 2022-2025: Unlocking Legal Pricing Transparency From Court Filings To Rate Sheets - Access Rates By Practice Area For 145 Firms

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2022-2025 M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report reveals top US law firm rates, driven by high-value deals and non-adversarial closures. The data informs strategic decisions for legal pricing and has been cited in key US court cases.

Dublin, June 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Valeo 2022-2025 M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 2022 - 2025 M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report details the hourly rates of the pre-eminent Deal Law Firms in the US. Hourly rates in the M&A market are the perennial leaders due to the nature of deals - legal fees paid in-full when the merger completes so no lengthy billing process, both sides want the deal done and are therefore non-adversarial and legal fees can be capitalized not expensed.

The deal landscape remains uncertain but one thing that is certain - private and corporate cash levels are at an all-time high, waiting to be deployed. We expect that deployment to happen in one year or less. Using state of the art software and AI, the Legal Pricing Platform identifies, parses and uploads hourly rates that are publicly disclosed of attorneys and support staff at over 2,900 law firms representing over 20,000 companies in 63 countries with rates denominated in 12 currencies. Secondary public records research is performed to complete detailed engagement profiles of the attorneys and companies involved.

In the Legal Pricing Platform, all hourly rates, hours and fees for each individual attorney are cited as to the source. For example, the citation for a court filing includes case name, case number, court, case filing date, filing number, filing description, attorney and support staff listed by full name, client name, hourly rate of each timekeeper, hours billed, total hours and the time period in which the work was performed. As mentioned, further secondary research is required to confirm experience levels (graduation and bar licensure years), bar state (in the United States) or bar country (outside of the United States), practice area(s) and primary industry of the client.

All data for the analytical reports, such as the 2022-2025 M&A Law Firm Hourly Rate Report TM, is downloaded from the Platform and rates are detailed as Average Billed Rates by Annual Revenue Rankings (AMLAW 10, 50, etc.), Firm, Position (Senior Partner - 25 years or more since Graduation Year, Partner - 24 years or less, Counsel, Senior Associate - 5 years or more, Associate - 4 years or less and Support Staff), Practice(s) and Rate Years. Some rate year fields were estimated.

In order to provide this detailed level of clarity and transparency, the Platform finds rate information in 1) public records in US Federal Courts - SCOTUS, Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, District Courts, Bankruptcy Courts, Tax Court and Others 2) publicly available budgets from municipalities, districts (school, water, environmental and others), counties and states where attorneys were hired to perform legal work for the public entity 3) registrations such SEC records and other publicly disclosed departmental or agency filings.

Since the publisher researches, reviews and analyzes only publicly available information and cites the source of the information, the United States federal and state court systems easily recognize and accept the validity and veracity of the data in court. The data has been used and cited in several hundred United States federal and state court cases including the Supreme Court of the United States (Kirtsaeng v. John Wiley Publishing), Federal District Courts (The United States v. Apple), Appellate Courts including the Federal Circuit, Federal Bankruptcy (AMR Corporation, Chapter 11 bankruptcy case) and Adversary proceedings and major state courts mainly in California, Texas and New York.

Through this process the Platform is able to provide actionable and monetizable data to our client community - large law firms, corporations and consulting firms to make:



Direct comparisons between attorneys and firms (as opposed to general averages of a collection of various firms' rates as found in surveys, e-billing services or online auction sites) and Important pricing and strategy decisions enterprise-wide or engagement-by-engagement for litigation, transactional, advisory and regulatory matters.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary and Research and Reporting Methodology

Section 1: Rates by AMLAW Group & Practice Area



Mergers & Acquisitions

Capital Markets

Private Equity



AMLAW 10



AMLAW 25



AMLAW 50



AMLAW 51-100



AMLAW 100



AMLAW 101-200 AMLAW 200

Section 2: Rates by Law Firm & Practice Area



Mergers & Acquisitions

Capital Markets

Private Equity



Adams and Reese LLP



Akerman LLP



Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP



Allen Matkins Leck Gamble Mallory & Natsis LLP



Alston & Bird LLP



ArentFox Schiff LLP



Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer LLP



Baker & Hostetler LLP



Baker Botts LLP



Baker McKenzie



Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC



Ballard Spahr LLP



Barnes & Thornburg LLP



Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP



Blank Rome LLP



Boies Schiller Flexner LLP



Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC



Bracewell LLP



Brown Rudnick LLP



Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP



Buchalter, APC



Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC



Burr & Forman LLP



Butler Snow LLP



Clark Hill PLC



Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP



Cole Schotz P.C.



Cooley LLP



Covington & Burling LLP



Cozen O'Connor



Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP



Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP



Davis Wright Tremaine LLP



Day Pitney LLP



Debevoise & Plimpton LLP



Dechert LLP



Dentons



Dickinson Wright PLLC



Dinsmore & Shohl LLP



DLA Piper LLP (US)



Dorsey & Whitney LLP



Duane Morris LLP



Dykema Gossett P.L.L.C.



Epstein Becker & Green, P.C.



Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP



Fennemore Craig, P.C.



Fenwick & West LLP



Fisher & Phillips LLP



Foley & Lardner LLP



Foley Hoag LLP



Fox Rothschild LLP



Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP



Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP



Goodwin Procter LLP



Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, LLP



Greenberg Traurig LLP



Greenspoon Marder LLP



Haynes and Boone, LLP



Herrick Feinstein LLP



Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP



Hogan Lovells LLP



Holland & Hart LLP



Holland & Knight LLP



Honigman LLP



Hughes Hubbard & Reed LLP



Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP



Husch Blackwell LLP



Ice Miller LLP



Jackson Walker LLP



Jenner & Block LLP



Jones Day



K&L Gates LLP



Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP



Kelley Drye & Warren LLP



Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP



King & Spalding LLP



Kirkland & Ellis LLP



Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP



Kutak Rock LLP



Latham & Watkins LLP



Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLP



Littler Mendelson P.C.



Locke Lord LLP



Loeb & Loeb LLP



Lowenstein Sandler PC



Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP



Mayer Brown LLP



McCarter & English, LLP



McDermott Will & Emery LLP



McGuireWoods LLP



Michael Best & Friedrich LLP



Milbank LLP



Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP



Morris, Manning & Martin, LLP



Morrison & Foerster LLP



Munger, Tolles & Olson LLP



Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP



Nixon Peabody LLP



Norton Rose Fulbright



O'Melveny & Myers LLP



Offit Kurman, P.A.



Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart, P.C.



Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP



Paul Hastings LLP



Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP



Perkins Coie LLP



Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP



Polsinelli PC



Porter, Wright, Morris & Arthur LLP



Procopio, Cory, Hargreaves & Savitch LLP



Proskauer Rose LLP



Pryor Cashman LLP



Quarles & Brady LLP



Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP



Reed Smith LLP



Ropes & Gray LLP



Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP



Seward & Kissel LLP



Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP



Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick, LLP



Shutts & Bowen LLP



Sidley Austin LLP



Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP



Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP



Spencer Fane LLP



Squire Patton Boggs



Steptoe LLP



Stinson LLP



Stoel Rives LLP



Sullivan & Cromwell LLP



Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP



Thompson Coburn LLP



Thompson Hine LLP



Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP



UB Greensfelder LLP



Vinson & Elkins LLP



Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP



Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz



Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP



White & Case LLP



Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP



Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP



Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, PC



Winston & Strawn LLP Womble Bond Dickinson (US) LLP

