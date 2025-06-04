403
Turkey Sparks Hope for Another Round of Russia-Ukraine Peace Talks
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced Tuesday that another round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine is anticipated, as both sides increasingly acknowledge the importance of dialogue.
Speaking to a media outlet, Fidan emphasized that the conflict, approaching its fourth year, has escalated beyond a bilateral war, evolving into a global crisis due to extensive international involvement.
He reaffirmed Türkiye’s unwavering opposition to the war, underscoring the catastrophic human and economic consequences, with casualties exceeding one million and widespread destruction across major cities.
Highlighting Ankara’s active role in pursuing peace, Fidan referenced key efforts such as the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Istanbul talks held in 2022, and several prisoner exchange agreements.
He noted that momentum toward a ceasefire gained traction during the Trump administration, and recalled his own high-level diplomatic visits to both Moscow and Kyiv.
Fidan described the June 2 meeting as conducted in a constructive atmosphere, resulting in a new prisoner swap involving over 1,000 individuals.
Both Russia and Ukraine submitted documents detailing proposed ceasefire terms, and discussions included the prospect of a leaders’ summit. The parties concurred on the necessity of scheduling further talks.
“Given the current conditions and the psychological environment shaped by war, this was the best possible meeting. The key is not to leave the table and to maintain a commitment to a ceasefire and peace. This is our advice to the parties. Whether the table is in Türkiye or elsewhere is not important. What matters is that these parties keep coming together and continue talks,” Fidan stated.
He highlighted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s readiness to host a potential summit, stressing Erdogan’s unique position as a trusted figure by all involved sides.
“A venue can be found, but as a political leader with a global stance, tested by years of tough struggles, known for honesty, reliability, and professional institutions, no other leader qualifies,” Fidan added.
The minister also predicted that a direct meeting between Russian and Ukrainian presidents will become unavoidable should progress emerge from forthcoming discussions.
Regarding US involvement, Fidan noted ongoing aid to Ukraine under President Joe Biden, but said it is expected to conclude within months, after which policy shifts under former President Donald Trump could significantly impact the conflict’s trajectory.
