Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates The Amir On Eid Al-Adha
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday a message of congratulations on Eid Al-Adha from His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
In the message, His Highness the Crown Prince expressed his honor to send sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir on this occasion, praying sincerely to Allah to protect His Highness the Amir and wishing him perpetual well-being.
His Highness the Crown Prince also wished success to His Highness the Amir in leading the dear country to make further progress and prosperity.
His Highness the Crown Prince asked Allah to repeat this blessed occasion on Kuwait, and Arab and Muslim nations with progress, goodness and development.
Meanwhile, His Highness the Amir sent a message of thanks to His Highness the Crown Prince for these good and sincere feelings.
His Highness the Amir prayed to Allah Almighty to maintain security and safety as well as prosperity to the dear homeland, and wished success to all nationals for making further progress and accomplishments for the sake of homeland. (end)
