The Core Foundation Unveils $1.2M Global Buildathon To Onboard The Next Generation Of Bitcoin Builders

June 2025 – The Core Foundation , the entity dedicated to growing Core , Bitcoin 's leading scaling protocol, today announced the launch of the Core Connect Global Buildathon + Meetups - a worldwide campaign to onboard and support the most promising Web3 builders developing applications on Core, the most Bitcoin -aligned blockchain.

Spanning from June 2 to August 10, the program offers learning and mentorship sessions to help teams build and launch their dApps on Core. The program offers up to $500,000 in venture capital from Core Ventures, $400,000 in CORE token incentives, and $300,000 in infrastructure and audit credits. Finalists will be flown to Singapore to pitch live at Token2049 , Asia's largest crypto gathering.

“Core is where Bitcoin becomes programmable-and where real adoption is already happening, from users to institutions. It's the best place for builders to launch Bitcoin DeFi use cases. Last year's BTCfi Summer Hackathon surfaced teams like b14g, unlocking no-loss restaking for Bitcoin holders. This year, with the Core Connect Global Buildathon , we're here to support the next wave of builders ready to ship and scale,” said Rumeel Hussain, Core contributor.

The buildathon blends an online competition with IRL meetups across 12 cities, targeting top emerging ecosystems in Africa, Asia, Europe, APAC/SEA, and Latin America regions. Regional events, focused on ideation, mentorship, and co-building, will be co-hosted with leading dev communities like Crecimiento, NearX, Rise In, BFC and APAC DAO.

Developers can submit projects virtually via DoraHacks , with finalist teams selected to present at the Bitcoin Fusion x Core stage at Token2049 . At the Global Finale, the top finalists will pitch live to Core Ventures and a panel of investors and protocol contributors.

Core is purpose-built for Bitcoin utility. It is the first blockchain to enable Self-Custodial Bitcoin Staking, allowing BTC holders to earn CORE token rewards while helping secure the network. This model powers Core's Dual Staking mechanism - recently integrated by institutional players like BitGo - offering Bitcoin stakers who also stake CORE tokens access to higher tiers of yield..

Core's network already supports a DeFi ecosystem with ~$500 million in TVL and ~1M weekly active users. The Core Connect Global Buildathon is an initiative designed to convert that demand into new apps across BTCfi, DeFi, Gaming, SocialFi, and AI.