The Core Foundation Unveils $1.2M Global Buildathon To Onboard The Next Generation Of Bitcoin Builders
|
Month
|
City
|
Region
|
Date
|
June
|
Bangalore, Islamabad Delhi
|
Asia
|
June 4,18, 28
|
June
|
Berlin, Istanbul, Cannes
|
Europe
|
June 16–30
|
July
|
Lagos, Nairobi
|
Africa
|
July 2, 5
|
July
|
São Paulo, Buenos Aires
|
LatAm
|
July 11, 16
|
July
|
Manila
|
Asia
|
July 26
|
August
|
Hanoi
|
Asia
|
August 1
Regional winners from five regions will be invited to the virtual semi-final in September. The top teams from there will advance to the global finale in October, with travel covered by Core.Why It Matters
The Bitcoin ecosystem is at a tipping point. With ETFs opening institutional doors and Core unlocking trustless and sustainable yield through Dual Staking, the next wave of innovation needs infrastructure - and talent. Core Connect Global Buildathon aims to onboard 2,000+ developers and high-quality, venture-scale projects with strong product-market fit through this global buildathon.About Core
Core is the leading Bitcoin scaling solution, transforming idle Bitcoin into a productive, yield-generating asset that powers Bitcoin DeFi at scale. Core's Self-Custodial Bitcoin Staking allows holders to timelock Bitcoin directly on the Bitcoin blockchain to earn rewards-without taking on new risk. This trustless yield mechanism helps to secure the high-performance, EVM-compatible Core blockchain, where users can access an expanding universe of Bitcoin -focused decentralized applications.
Core powers first-of-their-kind products like Valour's yield-bearing Bitcoin ETP and lstBTC-the first liquid, yield-generating Bitcoin asset. The network supports over $500M in DeFi TVL, backed by 7,000+ timelocked Bitcoin and ~75% of Bitcoin mining hash power.Crypto Investing Risk Warning
Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.
Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.
This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
