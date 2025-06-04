UAE President Exempts 222 Citizens From Paying Over Dh139 Million In Debt

The UAE President ordered certain citizens to be exempted from paying debts over Dh139 million on Wednesday, June 4.

Under the directives, 222 citizens, consisting of retirees and social support categories, were exempted from repaying loans by the Defaulted Debts Settlement Fund.

For 132 retirees under the fund, debts exceeding Dh86.476 million will be exempted. Meanwhile, more than Dh53.403 million debts of over 90 citizens will be exempted under the social support category.

The move comes ahead of the festive occasion of Eid Al Adha and during the first 10 days of Dhul Hijjah, a time when Muslims across the world spend time in holy rememberance and charitable acts. It is also during this period that the holy pilgrimage of Hajj takes place in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

The initiative aims to ease the lives of citizens and give them a dignified and stable standard of living. It also contributes to advancing social development by alleviating financial burdens, supporting retirees and social support beneficiaries, and fostering family stability.

On Tuesday, the leader ordered the release of 963 inmates from penal and correctional facilities who had been sentenced in various cases. He pledged to pay the financial obligations incurred in implementing these sentences.

Other emirates also followed with inmate release in their respective cities.

With inputs from Wam