Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ex-Kyrgyz Leader Faces Over Eleven-Year Prison Sentence

Ex-Kyrgyz Leader Faces Over Eleven-Year Prison Sentence


2025-06-04 03:54:13
(MENAFN) Former Kyrgyz leader Almazbek Atambayev has been sentenced in absentia to over 11 years behind bars, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Atambayev, who served as president from 2011 to 2017, was found guilty of illegally obtaining land in the Chui region’s Koi-Tash village, engaging in corruption linked to the Bishkek thermal power plant renovation, and provoking mass disturbances in Koi-Tash.

Currently residing overseas, Atambayev was first detained on August 8, 2019, after authorities raided his Koi-Tash home.

He was initially handed an 11-year and 2-month prison term in June 2020, but Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Court overturned the decision in November 2020, ordering a new trial.

MENAFN04062025000045017169ID1109634500

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search