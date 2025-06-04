403
Ex-Kyrgyz Leader Faces Over Eleven-Year Prison Sentence
(MENAFN) Former Kyrgyz leader Almazbek Atambayev has been sentenced in absentia to over 11 years behind bars, according to media reports on Tuesday.
Atambayev, who served as president from 2011 to 2017, was found guilty of illegally obtaining land in the Chui region’s Koi-Tash village, engaging in corruption linked to the Bishkek thermal power plant renovation, and provoking mass disturbances in Koi-Tash.
Currently residing overseas, Atambayev was first detained on August 8, 2019, after authorities raided his Koi-Tash home.
He was initially handed an 11-year and 2-month prison term in June 2020, but Kyrgyzstan’s Supreme Court overturned the decision in November 2020, ordering a new trial.
