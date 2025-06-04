Digital View Brings AI To The Display Edge With A New Board

Digital View ALC-4096-AIH, AI LCD board

Fuses Digital View's 30‐year display‐controller board pedigree with Raspberry PiTM Compute Module 5 and Hailo‐8TM acceleration

- James HenryMORGAN HILL, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Digital View , an internationally trusted developer of professional LCD controller solutions, announced its first Display Edge AI controller board, model ALC‐4096‐AIH , that combines 4K display driving, sensor inputs, dual‐camera capture, and high‐performance edge inference on one production‐ready PCB. The board integrates a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 with a Hailo NPU accelerator and Digital View's proven ALC‐4096 interface, delivering“AI at the display edge”.“Companies are looking to unlock the opportunities and capabilities of AI, and with our 30‐year heritage in the digital display industry, we saw the benefit of bringing AI to the display itself so integrators can add real‐time insight without a PC,” said James Henry, CEO of Digital View.“The ALC-4096-AIH combines CPU, GPU, NPU and an LCD scalar into a single board solution.”Key features. 4K 60 Hz output: HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB‐C, V‐by‐One/eDP panel connectors. 26 TOPS Hailo‐8 accelerator: Real‐time people counting, defect detection, anomaly alerts. Dual 4‐lane MIPI‐CSI ports: For two Full-HD cameras. 12–24 V input & wide‐temperature design: Fan header included, –20°C to 70°C operation. Community sources: Growing Hailo development community. Footprint: 127mm × 102mm size PCBAI‐enabled devices are still nascent, yet analysts forecast a 28~33% CAGR through 2029, precisely where Display Edge AI slots in.Early access and partnershipsDevelopment kits are available from Digital View, complete with system guidelines, and a sample application that detects and overlays key metrics on live video. Digital View is collaborating with display system developers, industrial computer system providers, and medical device OEMs for vertical market solutions.The full range of Digital View LCD controller boards can be seen in the Digital View Controller Summary .

Digital View AI at the Display Edge

