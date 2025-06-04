403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Second Edition of Oman AI Summit 2025 Witnesses Record-Breaking Attendance, Exhibitors, and Experts, Redefining the Digital World and AI in the Sultanate.
(MENAFN- Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans) Muscat, Sultanate of Oman-With over 3,000 attendees, 100 exhibitors, and more than 70 international speakers from more than 40 countries, the 2nd edition of the Oman AI Summit, which took place at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre (OCEC) on January 27–28, 2025, saw record-breaking attendance. The summit established its status as one of the most significant AI and technology events in the region, with over ten foreign institutions participating.
Under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki bin Mahmoud Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, and with Strategic Partners including the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) and the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA), the summit aligned with Oman’s ambitious goals outlined in Vision 2040.
With "Sustainable Digital Investment towards Oman Vision 2040" as its topic, the summit focused on how artificial intelligence could revolutionize sectors and economies in the future. Together, industry pioneers, experts, and thought leaders explored AI-driven solutions that enhanced Oman's goal of a knowledge-based, diverse economy. Innovative developments, the application of AI in an ethical manner, and the significance of digital transformation to sustainable development were the key subjects covered in the sessions. With some speakers like-Saud Zakawani – Head of Digital Transformation at Petroleum Development Oman, Richard Stirling – CEO at Oxford Insights, James (Kayliang) Ong – Founder & Managing Director at Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII), Dr. Mehdi Snene Senior Advisor, AI and Digital transformation at the Office of the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology just a names of few.
Key agenda topics discussed at the summit included:
• The Future of AI in Oman: This session focuses on how AI can help advance important industries like healthcare, education, and energy while aligning with Oman's Vision 2040 objectives.
• AI for Economic Diversification: Discussion about how AI can support sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and tourism to assist Oman's economy become more diversified.
• AI and Sustainability: Discussed how resource optimization and the development of green energy solutions are two ways AI may support environmental sustainability.
• Ethical AI: Stressed the significance of developing impartial, transparent, and equitable AI systems to guarantee trust and inclusivity.
• AI as a Job Creator: Examined how AI might open new career paths in a variety of industries and the necessity of educating workers in AI skills.
The success of the Oman AI Summit 2025 was bolstered by the support of prominent sponsors and partners, including: Exceed IT Services, Huawei, SenseTime MEA, Lufthansa, Omantel, Cloudian Inc, Oxford Insights, OSHRM and many more from across the globe.
These collaborations were crucial in promoting thought-provoking conversations, exhibiting state-of-the-art AI solutions, and strengthening linkages between business leaders, governmental organizations, and educational institutions.
The resounding success of the Oman AI Summit 2025 demonstrates Oman's commitment to establish itself as a world leader in digital transformation and artificial intelligence. Through promoting cooperation among government agencies, business executives, and IT pioneers, the summit cleared the path for innovative AI uses that would drive the country's advancement toward Vision 2040.
Under the patronage of His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki bin Mahmoud Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, and with Strategic Partners including the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) and the Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA), the summit aligned with Oman’s ambitious goals outlined in Vision 2040.
With "Sustainable Digital Investment towards Oman Vision 2040" as its topic, the summit focused on how artificial intelligence could revolutionize sectors and economies in the future. Together, industry pioneers, experts, and thought leaders explored AI-driven solutions that enhanced Oman's goal of a knowledge-based, diverse economy. Innovative developments, the application of AI in an ethical manner, and the significance of digital transformation to sustainable development were the key subjects covered in the sessions. With some speakers like-Saud Zakawani – Head of Digital Transformation at Petroleum Development Oman, Richard Stirling – CEO at Oxford Insights, James (Kayliang) Ong – Founder & Managing Director at Artificial Intelligence International Institute (AIII), Dr. Mehdi Snene Senior Advisor, AI and Digital transformation at the Office of the UN Secretary-General's Envoy on Technology just a names of few.
Key agenda topics discussed at the summit included:
• The Future of AI in Oman: This session focuses on how AI can help advance important industries like healthcare, education, and energy while aligning with Oman's Vision 2040 objectives.
• AI for Economic Diversification: Discussion about how AI can support sectors like manufacturing, logistics, and tourism to assist Oman's economy become more diversified.
• AI and Sustainability: Discussed how resource optimization and the development of green energy solutions are two ways AI may support environmental sustainability.
• Ethical AI: Stressed the significance of developing impartial, transparent, and equitable AI systems to guarantee trust and inclusivity.
• AI as a Job Creator: Examined how AI might open new career paths in a variety of industries and the necessity of educating workers in AI skills.
The success of the Oman AI Summit 2025 was bolstered by the support of prominent sponsors and partners, including: Exceed IT Services, Huawei, SenseTime MEA, Lufthansa, Omantel, Cloudian Inc, Oxford Insights, OSHRM and many more from across the globe.
These collaborations were crucial in promoting thought-provoking conversations, exhibiting state-of-the-art AI solutions, and strengthening linkages between business leaders, governmental organizations, and educational institutions.
The resounding success of the Oman AI Summit 2025 demonstrates Oman's commitment to establish itself as a world leader in digital transformation and artificial intelligence. Through promoting cooperation among government agencies, business executives, and IT pioneers, the summit cleared the path for innovative AI uses that would drive the country's advancement toward Vision 2040.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- XDC Network's XVC Tech Announces Investment In Laser Digital Carry Fund, Launches Institutional Fund Infrastructure With Libre
- Rhuna Brings Next-Gen AI & Blockchain Event Infrastructure To Aptos Network
- Huma Joins The Global Dollar Network To Advance Stablecoin Adoption On Solana
- Psy Develops First Trustless Bridge From Dogecoin To Solana
- AKAS Launches Full-Chain Protocol To Redefine Decentralized Ownership And Governance
- Coinsbee Surpasses 5,000 Gift Card Brands, Becoming The Largest Crypto Gift Card Platform Worldwide
CommentsNo comment