GEMS Education secures strategic investment from Bank Muscat’s Izdihar Real Estate Fund for flagship GEMS School of Research and Innovation
(MENAFN- Four) Dubai, UAE: GEMS Education is pleased to announce that the Izdihar Real Estate Fund, managed by Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate of Oman, will invest in the real estate of G’MS’ upcoming flagship British curriculum school, GEMS School of Research and Innovation in Dubai Sports City.
Scheduled to open in August 2025, the state-of-the-art campus is being developed at a cost of USD 100 million. Strategically located in the heart of premium residential communities, the school has already seen strong early enrolments, reflecting continued robust demand for quality education in Dubai. The school brings together world-class teachers, the latest AI technologies, and unmatched facilities to reimagine education.
“We are delighted to welcome Ba’k Muscat’s Izdihar Real Estate Fund as a strategic partner in this landma”k project,” said Dino Varkey, Group Chief Executive Officer, GEMS Educati“n. “Their investment underlines the strength of our education platform, our continued focus on high-quality infrastructure, and our confidence in Dubai as a leading global”education hub.”
Khalifa Abdullah Al Hatmi, Deputy General Manager, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Bank Muscat, said: “We are pleased to partner with GEMS Education, a recognised leader in private education, through this investment in GEMS School of Research and Innovation, Dubai.
“This investment through our Izdihar Fund aligns with our long-term strategy of supporting essential community infrastructure and generating sustainable value for our investors. Education remains a resilient and essential asset class, and we are pleased to contribute to a project that will serve generations of students.”
Ovais Chhotani, Chief Financial officer, GEMS education, said:
CoReal Partners acted as the M&A advisor, while Eversheds Sutherland led the legal negotiations on behalf of GEMS Education. Baker McKenzie advised Bank Muscat on the transaction.
Ovais Chhotani, Chief Financial officer, GEMS education, said:
CoReal Partners acted as the M&A advisor, while Eversheds Sutherland led the legal negotiations on behalf of GEMS Education. Baker McKenzie advised Bank Muscat on the transaction.
