Health Minister Meets With Syrian Counterpart

2025-06-04 03:02:23
Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim Al Mahmoud met Minister of Health of the Syrian Arab Republic H E Dr Musab Nazzal Al Ali who is currently visiting the country. During the meeting, they reviewed the bilateral relations between the two countries and discussed ways to strengthen them in the health sector.

