Ukraine carries out destructive operation on Kerch Bridge


2025-06-04 02:36:29
(MENAFN) The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced that it had successfully executed a covert underwater mission that inflicted substantial damage on the Kerch Bridge — the vital link connecting mainland Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.

According to reports, the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) revealed on a social media platform that this mission had been in the works for several months. "SBU agents mined the pillars of this illegal object. And today, without any civilian casualties, at 4.44 a.m., the first explosive device was activated," the agency declared in its public statement.

The operation targeted the structural supports beneath the surface, which sustained extensive damage. Intelligence sources indicated that a total of 1,100 kilograms of explosives, measured in TNT equivalent, were used to carry out the attack. Based on the agency's assessment, the bridge has been rendered irreparable.

Oversight and coordination of the mission were managed directly by the SBU’s chief, Lt. Gen. Vasyl Malysh, who played a central role in orchestrating the effort. In a related comment, the leader of Ukraine's defense intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed he was also involved in overseeing the strategy and directing the operatives responsible for the sabotage.

The incident marks another significant escalation in Ukraine’s ongoing efforts to disrupt Russian logistics and reclaim occupied territories.

