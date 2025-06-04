Senior Jaish-E-Muhammed Commander Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances In Pakistan
While Jaish-e-Muhammed sources claimed that Abdul Aziz Esar died of a sudden heart attack, Pakistani authorities have yet to officially confirm the cause of death, fuelling suspicions about the true circumstances.
A resident of Ashrafwala in Pakistan's Punjab province, Abdul Aziz was notorious for his fiery speeches threatening India, repeatedly vowing to dismantle the country and violently reclaim Kashmir. Just last month, at a public rally, he warned of increased terrorist infiltrations into India, declaring,"Mujahideen are coming. If you can handle it, then handle it, Government of Hindustan... Otherwise, Mujahideen will snatch Kashmir from your jaws."
Following the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor , which targeted JeM's infrastructure, Abdul Aziz had been particularly vocal, urging militants to keep the spirit of Ghazwa-e-Hind alive and warning that India would face a fate similar to the Soviet Union.
His death comes amid heightened tensions and ongoing counter-terrorism efforts in the region, but with no clear explanation yet, the circumstances remain shrouded in mystery.
