India Strengthens Pharmaceutical Self-Reliance Through Upgraded PLI Scheme

India is intensifying efforts to reduce its reliance on Chinese imports in the pharmaceutical sector by enhancing its Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

The Department of Pharmaceuticals has announced an expanded PLI initiative focusing on the domestic manufacturing of critical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Key Starting Materials (KSMs).

This move aims to bolster the production of essential drugs, including antibiotics, antifungals, and treatments for conditions like epilepsy and diabetes .

The initial PLI scheme, launched in 2021 with an allocation of Rs 6,940 crore, has already led to the establishment of 51 projects across 34 notified bulk drugs.

As of now, 22 projects have commenced operations, contributing to a cumulative annual production capacity of 55,000 metric tonnes of APIs .

Notable facilities include a plant in Himachal Pradesh producing Clavulanic Acid and another in Punjab manufacturing Atorvastatin, both aiming to reduce import dependency.

Despite these advancements, India's import dependence on Chinese bulk drugs remains high.

In FY23, approximately 75% of India's bulk drug imports were from China, a slight increase from 62% in FY14 .

Experts attribute this continued reliance to challenges such as pricing competition and the need for a more robust domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

The government's strategic focus on enhancing domestic production capabilities is expected to gradually diminish this dependency.

By 2027, the PLI scheme aims to reduce imports of critical APIs by 75%, thereby strengthening India's position in the global pharmaceutical supply chain.

