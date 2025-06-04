Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Turkish, U.S. Top Officials Hold Key Talks on Ukraine Peace

Turkish, U.S. Top Officials Hold Key Talks on Ukraine Peace


2025-06-04 02:17:41
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a crucial phone conversation on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on ongoing peace initiatives in Ukraine, according to diplomatic insiders.

The discussion centered on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly the aftermath of Monday’s peace negotiations held in Istanbul.

In addition, they reviewed recent developments in Syria and Gaza, the sources revealed.
Monday marked the second round of negotiations in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine, following their initial talks on May 16. This session resulted in an agreement to intensify prisoner exchanges, prioritizing the youngest detainees and those severely injured, as well as the repatriation of the remains of 6,000 fallen soldiers from each side.

MENAFN04062025000045017169ID1109634120

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search