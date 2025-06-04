403
Turkish, U.S. Top Officials Hold Key Talks on Ukraine Peace
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan engaged in a crucial phone conversation on Tuesday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, focusing on ongoing peace initiatives in Ukraine, according to diplomatic insiders.
The discussion centered on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly the aftermath of Monday’s peace negotiations held in Istanbul.
In addition, they reviewed recent developments in Syria and Gaza, the sources revealed.
Monday marked the second round of negotiations in Istanbul between Russia and Ukraine, following their initial talks on May 16. This session resulted in an agreement to intensify prisoner exchanges, prioritizing the youngest detainees and those severely injured, as well as the repatriation of the remains of 6,000 fallen soldiers from each side.
