Implantica announces that UK NICE has published positive recommendations for the RefluxStopTM procedure in the NHS public Hospitals

VADUZ, Liechtenstein, June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Implantica AG (publ.), providing the unique device RefluxStopTM for the treatment of acid reflux, announces that the world-renowned National Institute for Healthcare Excellence ( NICE ) payer advisory agency for NHS public hospitals in the UK has published positive Interventional Procedures Guidance (IPG) recommendations on the RefluxStopTM procedure, wherein GORD/GERD patients with Ineffective Oesophageal Motility (IOM/IEM) are allowed to be operated with RefluxStop procedure in the public healthcare system, following its guidelines and special arrangements.

In the treatment field of acid reflux up to 40-50%1 of the 1 billion sufferers have IOM/IEM. Therefore, NICE IPG recommendations could transform the lives of millions of patients in the UK and worldwide, given NICE's global influence on health policy development. The IOM/IEM condition is largely untreatable with traditional standard of care.

Mr. Ahmed Ahmed, Consultant Surgeon at St. Mary's Hospital, Imperial College NHS Health Trust says, "The positive NICE guidance for use of RefluxStop is a major victory for GORD patients. This decision empowers NHS Anti-Reflux Surgeons to continue delivering cutting-edge care while contributing to the growing body of evidence supporting RefluxStop procedure as a transformative solution for GORD. My patients have heard about RefluxStop procedure as they seek a solution for GORD and ask for it specifically by name. It will be very reassuring for GORD patients to have this supporting evidence-based guidance."

Another leading surgeon in the NHS public hospitals, Mr. Fergus Noble, Consultant Surgeon at University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, adds, "NICE's new guidelines are crucial for the broader use of a new procedure in the NHS. I'm proud to be a part of this important step forward in expanding the landscape of anti-reflux surgical options for patients with GORD and IOM. Unlike traditional anti-reflux surgeries, the RefluxStop procedure does not rely on encircling the oesophagus, making the durable benefits of a surgical treatment for GORD available to desperate patients who have struggled with the painful symptoms of combined GORD and IOM with poor motility for years."

Inventor of the RefluxStopTM procedure, CEO and Founder of Implantica, Dr. Peter Forsell says, "We would like to thank NICE for their independent multidisciplinary assessment of the RefluxStop procedure and invaluable efforts to recognize the excellent safety and efficacy of the innovative RefluxStopTM procedure for use in NHS public hospitals. This recommendation for GORD/GERD patients with IOM marks the start of a global paradigm shift in the surgical treatment of acid reflux, with the NHS UK taking the lead."

1. Shih-Chi Ho et al., Ineffective esophageal motility is a primary motility disorder in gastroesophageal reflux disease. Digestive Diseases and Sciences, 2002. 47(3): 652-6

For further information, please contact:

Nicole Pehrsson, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Telephone (CH): +41 (0)79 335 09 49

[email protected]

Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm.

The company's Certified Adviser is FNCA Sweden AB, [email protected]

The information was sent for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on June 04, 2025, at 08:00 a.m. (CET).

About Implantica

Implantica is a medtech group dedicated to bringing advanced technology into the body. Implantica's lead product, RefluxStopTM, is a CE-marked implant for the prevention of gastroesophageal reflux that will potentially create a paradigm shift in anti-reflux treatment as supported by successful clinical trial results. Implantica also focuses on eHealth inside the body and has developed a broad, patent protected, product pipeline based partly on two platform technologies: an eHealth platform designed to monitor a broad range of health parameters, control treatment from inside the body and communicate to the caregiver on distance and a wireless energizing platform designed to power remote-controlled implants wirelessly through intact skin. Implantica is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (ticker: IMP A SDB). Visit for further information.

About RefluxStopTM

RefluxStopTM is a new innovative treatment that has the potential to spur a paradigm shift in anti-reflux surgery. It's unique mechanism of action differentiates it from standard of care and current surgical solutions. Longer established surgical options for GORD involve encircling the food passageway to support the lower oesophageal sphincter's closing mechanism and are commonly associated with side effects such as swallowing difficulties, pain when swallowing and inability to belch and/or vomit.

In contrast, the RefluxStopTM device treats the cause of acid reflux without encircling and putting pressure on the food passageway. It restores and maintains the lower oesophageal sphincter in its original, natural position.

The RefluxStopTM mechanism of action is focused on reconstructing all three components of the anti-reflux barrier, that if compromised could possibly result in acid reflux. It restores and supports the natural anatomical physiology of the body allowing the body to itself solve the problem with acid reflux.

Newsroom

Text> class="dnr">



Media Contact:

Implantica AG

Juanita Eberhart, VP Marketing & Advocacy

M: +1 925-381-4581

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#b7ddc2d6d9dec3d699d2d5d2c5dfd6c5c3f7dedac7dbd6d9c3ded4d699d4d8da" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision

Text>,c4158795

The following files are available for download: