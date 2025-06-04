403
US Deputy Sec. Meets UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt Ambs. In Washington, DC
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, June 4 (KUNA) -- Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Senior Advisor for Africa Massad Boulos convened a meeting on the conflict in Sudan with Arab ambassadors, said US Department of State.
Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said in a press release that the meeting included the Quad ambassadors to the US, Ambassador Yousef Al Otaiba of the UAE, Ambassador Reema bint Bandar Al-Saud of Saudi Arabia, and Ambassador Motaz Zahran of Egypt.
Landau said, "The conflict in Sudan threatens shared interests in the region and has created a humanitarian crisis", underscoring that the US does not believe the conflict is amenable to a military solution.
He adeed that the Quad should therefore endeavor to persuade the warring parties to cease hostilities and reach a negotiated solution.
Recognizing the regional impact of the Sudan crisis, the Deputy Secretary stressed the US commitment to working closely with the Quad to address the crisis and discussed next steps for doing so.
The Arab League had called for the need to intensify international and regional efforts to end the armed conflict in Sudan and to deliver humanitarian aid to the affected areas.
The UN expressed concern, last month, over the targeting of facilities belonging to the World Food Programme in Al-Fasher, Sudan, due to repeated shelling by the Rapid Support Forces. (end)
