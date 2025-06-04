Azerbaijani Oil Augments In Price

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis in the Italian port of Augusta on June 3 grew by $1.05 (1.53 percent) compared to the previous rate, now sitting at $69.87 per barrel, Trend reports, citing a source in the country's oil and gas market.

On an FOB basis in the Turkish Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light went up by $0.95 (1.41 percent) to $68.56 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude rose by $1.06 (1.96 percent) from the previous rate, amounting to $55.2 per barrel.

North Sea benchmark crude, Dated Brent, increased by $1.09 (1.63 percent) in price from the previous rate, settling at $67.92 per barrel.

The average price of a barrel of oil in the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2025 is estimated at $70.