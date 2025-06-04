Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
14 Militants Killed In North Waziristan Operation Targeting India-Backed Group

2025-06-04 02:05:53
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Fourteen militants linked to the outlawed group Fitna al-Khawarij were killed during a security operation conducted by Pakistani forces in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The intelligence-based operation was launched after reports of militant presence in the area. A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the deaths of 14 militants, the ISPR said.

The military's media wing confirmed that the targeted hideout was linked to militants allegedly backed by India.

A clearance operation is currently underway to eliminate any remaining India-sponsored terrorists from the region.

The ISPR reiterated that security forces remain determined to root out all forms of terrorism, particularly those orchestrated and supported from across the border.

