Comms Veterans Launch New B2B Influencer Marketing Consultancy In SG
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SINGAPORE - Seasoned communications experts Arundhati Saha and Pauline Yoong today have newly launched INFLUENCE, a strategic B2B influencer marketing consultancy based in Singapore. Positioned at the intersection of thought leadership, digital strategy, and brand storytelling, INFLUENCE helps brands unlock the full power of B2B influence to craft compelling narratives that drive business impact and elevate brand visibility, it said.
"The persona of an 'influencer' is very much rooted in the B2C playbook and designed to spark instant purchase decisions," said Saha in an exclusive conversation with PRovoke Media. "B2B influence is about building trust over time. Simply meeting functional needs isn't enough in long, complex buyer journeys."
She added that B2B marketing has reached an inflection point where humanised storytelling and credibility matter more than ever. "INFLUENCE is here to harness that shift, helping brands to unlock the power of influence in its entirety – from collaborations with external thought leaders, to executive profiling. This isn't about going viral, it's about becoming trusted," she said.
Saha went on to explain that B2B influence remains underleveraged, especially in Asia. "There's a significant gap when it comes to strategic, format-agnostic B2B influencer marketing that integrates executive visibility, employee advocacy, and content storytelling. Brands want to connect authentically with decision-makers, but many don't yet have the frameworks or partners to do that well. INFLUENCE was created to fill that space, with rigour, heart, and clarity," she said.
With a combined 45 years of experience in strategic communications, PR, and marketing leadership across APAC, the founders bring a consultancy model that challenges convention in response to a changing communications landscape, one where credibility, relatability, and connection matter more than ever.
Saha was previously with PRecious Communications as its vice president for stratergic advisory. She has also held leadership roles in agencies such as Iris, Havas and Omnicom Media Group. She now takes on the role of co-founder and chief communications officer at INFLUENCE.
Yoong on the other hand was previously regional head of digital at PRecious Communications. She has also held roles at Strategic Public Relations Group, Strategic DigitaLab and Godfrey Q. She now takes on the role of co-founder and chief digital officer at INFLUENCE.
"We're currently a small and senior-led founding team of Yoong and myself. We are intentionally lean, so we can stay agile and offer deeply personalised counsel, leveraging our extensive experience," said Saha. "That will be at the heart of our offering. As we scale, we'll be building a tight collective of strategists, creators, and digital specialists who share our belief that B2B influence can be as human and creative as it is strategic.
“What sets us apart is our belief that influence is craft,” said Yoong,“B2B marketing thrives when we bring more personality to the table and cut back on the jargon. It's about saying the right thing, at the right moment, to the right audience.”
"The future of B2B lies in trust, authenticity, and creativity not jargon as B2B marketing thrives when you bring more personality to the table. It's about saying the right thing, at the right time, to the right audience," she added.
“B2B marketing has often been seen as overly complex and uninspiring but that's changing,” added Saha.“Creative storytelling and innovative formats are gaining ground. Our mission is to help brands show up with a distinct voice across all touchpoints of influence, whether through meaningful partnerships with external B2B influencers who genuinely believe in the brand, or by empowering internal stakeholders to lead the conversation.”
INFLUENCE is designed for forward-thinking brands ready to lead conversations in crowded B2B sectors. The consultancy combines senior strategic counsel with an agile, creator-first approach that integrates digital influence, C-suite visibility, and community engagement.
With INFLUENCE the co-founders aim to elevate the standard of B2B communications across the region and beyond. The agency has already begun work with early clients across tech, and science. "You'll see our work start to roll out publicly in the coming months," said Saha.
